“Al fondo hay sitio” premiered in 2009 and spent eight years on the small screen as the public’s favorite, leaving all fans in suspense. Surprisingly, after a long ‘break’, the return of the series was reported to the joy of all fans. In 2022, the filming of the ninth season returned and, with it, iconic actors, such as Adolfo Chuiman. It was a success. On this occasion, El Popular spoke with the artist about the return of “Al fondo hay sitio” in what will be its tenth season.

Adolfo Chuiman praised Úrsula Boza

The prominent actor confessed to being happy about the success of the series and the entry of the tenth season. In addition, he was encouraged to comment on the return of Úrsula Boza, better known as the ‘Shark Look’.

“I have known her for many years, since we worked at Los Mirtos (Lince). She is a good actress and a great friend. I hope everything goes well.” said Adolfo Chuiman.

In turn, the artist indicated that he and the other actors will do their best so as not to disappoint viewers. “Very happy. Continue with the pace of work as every year, giving our best for the joy of the viewers, “he said.

Adolfo Chuiman plays Peter in “Al fondo hay sitio”. Photo: capture of América Televisión

Adolfo Chuiman’s scene reached record ratings

One of the most remembered moments of the series was the one in which the ‘Shark Gaze’ shot Peter and almost ended his life. His necklace would end up saving him, by a miracle. In this regard, Adolfo recalled excitedly: “Of course (I remember), it had more than 50 rating points, historical figures for Peruvian television.”

Finally, Chuiman revealed that he has no plans to retire from the series. “(They are coming) many adventures, laughter and more. I can only say that there is Peter for a while, ”he said.