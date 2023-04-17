Peruvian television idol. Adolfo Chuimanknown for his versatile roles as Renato from “thousand trades“or the butler Peter McKay in the series”At the bottom there is room“, he revealed details of his artistic career and how he entered the small screen with his wit and humor despite the fact that he was not initially interested. From a car driven by the TV presenter, Yaco Eskenazirecounted the beginnings of his acting life, as well as the time he started in “Laughter and Sauce”. Find out here what he originally wanted to dedicate himself to ‘Dad’ Chuiman.

What did Adolfo Chuiman want to be before becoming an actor?

In “You are in all of them”, the actor Adolfo Chuiman revealed that he had not thought about being an actor. “He had been a drama teacher for more or less 15 years, and a dramatic actor, 18 years. Only then did he go to television with deceit. I didn’t want to,” Chuiman said after recalling his beginnings on the small screen.

“My mom wanted me to be an actor and I wanted to be a soccer player”‘Peter’ remembered wistfully. The artist indicated that he is a soccer fan, but never got to compete professionally. He studied acting at the University Theater of the Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos (UNMSM).

Chuiman in “El clásico de la risa” along with Leonidas Carbajal, Elmer Alfaro, ‘Yuca’ Gordo Casareto and others. Photo: Sports Treasures

In the middle of the conversation with Eskenazi, he mentioned the following: “I got tricked into TV by ‘Pepe’ Velásquez, who was from “Histrión”. I didn’t want to go there, it seemed nonsense to me. He convinces me, he tells me that at the door from the channel were waiting for me. There were four who told me that I would not leave if I did not sign.”

Similarly, the Peruvian actor said that his popular phrase “Who am I? Dad” born in “Laughter and Sauce”. “I used to say to ‘Machucao’ ‘Hey bro, can’t you learn a text? Learn it’, and then I asked him ‘who am I?’, and he answered me ‘dad’. And he liked all the people “he explained.

