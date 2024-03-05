Adolfo Chuiman Vargas He is a renowned Peruvian actor who won the public's affection for his great spontaneity in front of the cameras. Although he began his career in plays, the popular Peter from 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio' achieved fame on television during the 1990s for his performance as Manolo 'Papá' in the sketch 'Los pícaros' from the defunct program 'Risas'. and sauce'. Little by little, he became part of other teleseries such as 'Mil oficios' or 'This is life'. However, few knew that the artist pursued a professional career in National University of San Marcos (UNMSM).

His time at this prestigious university in Peru was so outstanding that Adolfo Chuiman managed to become the best student in the class. Find out what career the Peruvian actor studied at UNMSM.

What career did Adolfo Chuiman study at the Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos?

As revealed by the interpreter of 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio' in an interview with the YouTube channel 'Café con la Chevez', at the age of 16, before starting in the world of acting, he managed to enter the University Theater of the Universidad Nacional Mayor of San Marcos (UNMSM). There she took classes together with Guillermo Ugarte Chamorro, César Urueta Alcántara and Ernesto Ráez, famous Peruvian director.

“I first entered the University Theater of San Marcos, the TUSM. There I studied with great teachers, great men of theater,” commented Adolfo Chuiman.

In the theater classes at San Marcos, the famous Peter from 'AFHS' managed to stand out among all the students and became the best in the class. According to what Chuiman confessed, this led him to gain recognition.

Adolfo Chuiman is currently 77 years old. Photo: América TV

“They (my teachers) saw my qualifications (for theater), I came out as the first student. The first play I did was 'Farsa y Justicia del Corregidor' by Alejandro Casona and I came out as the best student. They gave me a prize“said the 'At the bottom there is room' actor.

After his time at the National University of San Marcos (UNMSM), Adolfo Chuiman immersed himself in acting. Thus he acquired knowledge in different theater schools such as La Cabaña and the Higher Institute of Dramatic Arts.

How old is Adolfo Chuiman?

Adolfo Chuiman is a prominent figure in the Peruvian entertainment scene. The popular singer of 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio' was born on October 18, 1946 in the department of Abancay (Peru). He began his career at a very young age by performing renowned plays by Pirandello, García Lorca, among other novelists.

Over the years, he has participated in various theater productions, television series – such as 'Mil oficios', 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio' and 'This is Life' – and films, which is why he established himself as one of the Peru's most beloved comic actors.

Aside from his acting career, Chuiman has also dedicated himself to teaching, as he shares his experience and knowledge with new generations of actors in Peru.

Currently, the famous Peter from 'At the bottom there is room' is 77 years old.

In what projects has Adolfo Chuiman participated?