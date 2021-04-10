Adolfo Bolívar is going through a very difficult time. Like many people, he, too, is facing the coronavirus.

Through their social networks, the journalist announced that he and his family tested positive for COVID-19. In the publication, the communicator greeted his wife on her birthday and mentioned the situation they are experiencing.

“Love, today we have to spend your birthday under totally different circumstances, both you and I and the whole family having tested positive, fighting this disease. But, thank God, here we are: closer than ever, as we once promised ourselves. Happy day, love, “he wrote on his Instagram account.

Like Adolfo Bolívar, several figures in the middle face this disease. During the morning of April 10, it was also reported that journalist Jimmy Chinchay had tested positive for coronavirus.

“I ask you to pray for his speedy improvement. These are difficult moments that we are going through, but I am sure that my ‘Nero’ will defeat this damn creature. In life we ​​always have such strong moments. God, I kneel before you and implore you for my brother’s health. I beg you not to abandon him and help him out of this. I know your blessing will do it and you will heal it. With all the faith in the world, ”was his brother’s message.

