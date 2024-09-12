Adolfo Aristarain (Buenos Aires, 80 years old) orders a black coffee that he will let cool on the table. He seems animated, but he quickly clarifies that he only considers himself recovered from an open heart operation he underwent in 2019. He looks you in the eye when he speaks and it is clear that he enjoys his memories as a filmmaker. This Thursday he will receive the Gold Medal of the Spanish Film Academy “for being one of the fundamental names in the history of Spanish-language cinema.” The award ceremony will be held at the Museum of Latin American Art in Buenos Aires (Malba). Aristarain has lived for years between the two shores. He carries on his shoulders 11 films as a director and another six as an assistant. The list includes classics such as Time for revenge (1981), filmed in the midst of the Argentine military dictatorship, A place in the world (1992) and Martin (Hache) (1997). He hasn’t filmed for 20 years now, but he doesn’t feel retired.

Ask. How do you receive the Academy Award?

Answer. As a great joy and a great surprise, because I have not been to Spain for a few years. My last film was Rome in 2004 and I never went back. When I’m not there you don’t see your friends, ties are broken, so it was a nice surprise. It’s great that they remember you.

P. And why do they remember you?

R. I want to believe that it’s because I’ve treated people very well and because I’ve been a friend to friends. My thing has always been to have fun making films. I never understood directors who get upset and get angry and swear and break things. If I did that, I’d leave, I wouldn’t make any more films. I have a lot of fun.

P. Why haven’t you filmed for 20 years?

R. I never had the urge to film, I always filmed when I found a story. If I found a good story, I would write the whole process, the synopsis and the outline, and then see if it worked. And at the same time as the script, convinced that it worked, I would look for the money.

P. And that’s where things got complicated…

R. It was always very contentious. I started being a co-producer with A place in the world, And the problem was always that we depended a lot on the subsidy we had here in Argentina and in Spain. The Spanish co-producer always cried that it didn’t arrive, so I had to put it in. I always fought for good salaries because I knew that half of it went towards whether the public responded or not. That was the case for the last five, except The law of the border, that I collected it.

P. And for the last 20 years you haven’t managed to get funding?

R. They offered me several things. One was a film about the Pope, which I refused because it couldn’t be done freely. It had to be made according to the book written by a journalist, and I said no. I imagine I lost a lot of money there. They offered me to make a film about Machado and another about the story of an Argentine priest who left the priesthood and got married. I spoke to the wife and daughters, but again there were impositions. The daughters asked me not to kiss, something crazy. They had four children and they didn’t kiss.

P. So you don’t film then, because of the circumstances?

R. From 2010 onwards I stopped and later developed the idea of ​​making a story of [Astor] Piazzolla. But in 2019 I had heart surgery and just a month ago I finished my recovery. They operated on me for 11 hours; I asked for the videos because I wanted to know what had happened during all that time, but they didn’t want to show them to me. When I was supposed to start my recovery, the pandemic started. All this took me quite a while. I had already asked for the rights to the book that Piazzolla’s daughter, Diana, wrote. I negotiated with Diana’s children, who are lovely. I went around looking for where to get the money; what I didn’t realize was that the film was too expensive.

P. Piazzolla was a traveler.

R. Exactly, that was the problem. When I started to make the work plan I had to show something from the 30s in New York, then I had Buenos Aires, Montevideo, Punta del Este, Rome, Spain, France. I had 16 weeks of work and 8 of travel, it was impossible.

P. And how do you channel your creativity if you don’t film?

R. I listen to music and read, that’s all. There comes a point where you get used to things working or not working and you don’t get too upset.

P. How did your relationship with Spain begin?

R. I was an assistant director and in 1967 Mario Camus came to film a movie by Rafael. We became very good friends. I wanted to leave but I didn’t know where. The alternative was the United States, Italy or Spain. In the United States the unions are very closed; in Italy there are no unions or anything, but you have to be someone’s lover, cousin or brother-in-law for them to pay attention to you; in Spain it turned out that the union had an agreement with the Argentinean one, so they recognized your position. In addition, I was following the tail end of the American and Italian films in Almería and I spoke English very well.

P. We are talking about spaghetti westerns…

R. Yes, I did the last ones, like Once upon a time in the westI lived in Spain for seven years and spent two in Almería, it was like my home. The good thing about the system was that the director would come to Spain and the Spanish production would tell him ‘this is your team’. That’s how I started with Giorgio Stegani and discovered that hunger makes you speak languages. I have Italian ancestry on my mother’s side and when she asked me if I spoke Italian I said yes. And I started speaking Italian for the first time in my life, I couldn’t even believe it. Being an assistant director you had to speak several languages ​​because there were teams that were partly in English and partly in Italian. I had a great time and I didn’t stop working.

P. When did you decide to return to Argentina?

R. In 1974, after making with Mario The truckers.

P. And he maintained the link with Spain…

R. Working in Spain I made a lot of friends, but I came because I felt it would be very difficult to make a low-budget film. All the people I knew were on huge budgets and I wanted to do something small that would show that here there was a guy who could film. I didn’t have big pretensions. I made five or six films as an assistant and in ’77 I wrote The lion’s share. A movie I was working on had been put on hold and the lawyers who rented our offices read the script and asked me, ‘How much does this cost?’ If a movie was going to cost $280,000, The lion’s share It cost 80,000. It was so cheap that even if no one was going to see it, it wouldn’t be a big deal.

P. How to get around the censorship of the military dictatorship with Time for revenge?

R. I have the credit that the script had nothing you could point to and you had nowhere to cut. If you didn’t like it, you had to ban it. That’s what he saw. [Héctor] Olivera, the producer. We cleverly held a few private interviews and the word started to spread that there was a film that was very good. Here it was released on Thursdays and Olivera did not send it to the censorship department until Monday of that same week. Since the weekend all the posters were in the street and if they wanted to ban it it would be a mess that they did not want to get into, because they were playing at being democratic. On Monday at seven in the evening the censorship department called and they were like crazy congratulating Olivera. They never understood the film.

P. But then there were problems…

R. Yes, the Saturday after the premiere there were bomb threats at the cinema, there were guys who wrote editorials, like the same one [Miguel Paulino] Tato, the man of censorship, in the magazine Esquiú. We learned that the soldiers They had thrown a tantrum, saying ‘who was the idiot who supported this film?’ There were guys who knew how to read it.

P. What impact did it have outside Argentina?

R. At that time, Argentine films were not released to festivals; they were rejected because they were said to be from the military regime. Olivera had contacts with the embassy and he took it out in diplomatic bags. He started to go to all the festivals you could imagine and we won everything: Cartagena, Montreal, Cuba. The film was getting stronger and on top of that it was a success with the public. The military could do nothing more, except threaten me and Olivera by phone, but nothing serious.

P. How do you continue after a success like that?

R. Olivera, who was a genius, told me ‘look, we mustn’t rest on our laurels, so you have to film now’. I started looking and found Olivera’s novel. [José Pablo] Feinmann Last days of the victim. Feinmann was a delight and we stripped the novel of all its metaphysics. We made the guy be employed by the military. When we filmed the scene where he was [Federico] Luppi stops the car in front of a sign that says “Military Zone” and then meets with some guys who speak English. There was no need to dress them as soldiers. [Fernando] Ayala, who was Olivera’s partner, was suffering, saying that they were going to shoot us. We premiered it and five days later they invaded the Malvinas. At that point everyone forgot about the film, it was a disaster.

P. You had a stable team of actors. I’m thinking of Luppi, José Sacristán, Cecilia Roth, Ulises Dumont, Mercedes Sampietro and Juan Diego Botto. Was that a conscious choice?

R. That’s accidental, it wasn’t intentional. If there are guys who work with you, they’re good actors, they understand everything you want and they’re good people, you call them again.

P. So you didn’t write the scripts with the actors in mind?

R. No, not at all. If the actor is going, he is going. I get tired of saying that Luppi was not my favourite actor.

P. Are you concerned about Argentine cinema following the attacks on culture by Javier Milei’s government?

R. There is no need to worry about Argentine cinema, we need to worry about the country. Someone has to take action to bring an impeachment trial against Milei. Culture does not matter to them. The INCAA [Instituto Nacional de Cine y Artes Audiovisuales]whether it works well or badly, it is one of the few things that collects cash. So it is the petty cash of governments.

P. The best films have come out in times of cultural repression. Can there be a similar reaction now?

R. The thing is that these people are only violent during the demonstrations in Congress, there is no persecution like in the military era. They are clever, they lie to your face. It is difficult to fight against this, because they say yes to everything. There is no one to talk to, they are convinced that cinema is useless. They don’t care.

P. Why is there a boom in film students in Argentina?

R. It’s a phenomenon that has been around for a few years. Cinema is very attractive and if you study cinema you won’t be held back because the government in power leaves you without funding or censors you. I go to film schools to give talks and I tell students not to give up, because this is going to happen. You have to read, watch films and if there are projects you have to develop them.

P. Would you film again?

R. If I find a project I like, of course.