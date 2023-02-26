Guamúchil, Sinaloa.- In order to formalize the change of leadership in the Livestock Association of Salvador Alvarado, the swearing in of the new board of directorswhere Adolfo Ángulo López began his term as president of this body, from this day until the year 2025, while Salvador Alonso González closed his step at the head of the ranch.

When making a protest, Adolfo Ángulo López, promised to continue working for the livestock partnersmainly in terms of the elaboration of pasture, since this is a priority issue for livestock producers, who can access this input at more affordable costs.

In the same way, he did not let pass that comes to the presidency of the rancher with great spirits and motivated by the opportunity receivedcoupled with the fact that the ranchers that form the council that he leads have experience to achieve favorable advances.

“I know that this responsibility implies dedication, but at the same time I have a valuable team on the board,” he said.

As for the work that Salvador González carried out during the 2021-2023 period, as president of the livestock council, he explained that he did quite valuable work that leaves a good taste of search for all livestock producers.

For his part, Salvador Alonso González, at this same event gave a report on his workwhere he announced that thanks to the fact that the government headed by Armando Camacho Aguilar, promised to support the association, it was possible to put together 13,000 bales of corn and sorghum, which benefited 60 livestock partners.

He also explained thatand managed to start machinery that was not workingIn addition, during his administration the sweep was carried out, a study from which fortunately they managed to escape unharmed.

He added that achieving a pocera for the local cattle rancher of Salvador Alvarado is still pending, however, he pointed out that he trusts that this is a point that can be met during the period that Adolfo Ángulo López heads.

As for the property of guides, he indicated that fortunately they were able to keep up to date, since at the beginning there was a strong problem that put the Livestock Association at risk of seizure, a situation from which they managed to get out ahead of time.

He took advantage of his time on the microphone to call on the state authorities to continue in the fight to recover the animal health status, since not having this certification is a serious problem for livestock producers.