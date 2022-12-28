Adolfo Aguilarwho has also worked as an actor, is popular and known for his work as a host on successful shows on the Peruvian small screen such as “Yo soy” and, previously, “The Last Passenger” in which students from various secondary schools participated competed for the long-awaited promotion trip. Although this television show lasted less than two years, since a controversial challenge caused the National Radio and Television Society I fined them.

However, in the midst of the recordings full of adrenaline due to the challenges and energy of the adolescents who starred in the television program, Adolfo Aguilar was not doing as well as he would have liked. He revealed that she went through moments in which she cried in her dressing room during the commercial breaks of the program broadcast by latin television.

Why did Adolfo Aguilar cry during the commercial breaks of “The Last Passenger”?

Adolfo Aguilar, in conversation with Verónica Linares, revealed the fact and the reasons. According to his account, during 2015 he suffered from depression, a disease that he treated with professional psychiatric help. The main trigger was the breakup with a boy that he had at that time.

Although in the interview for “La Linares” he mentioned that how he felt at that time belonged to his past, but he recounted the immense amount of anxiety and fear he had while he was the host of the television show “El último pasajero”. This condition even accompanied him in the first year of work in “I am”.

Adolfo Aguilar drove together with Jesús Alzamora “The Last Passenger”. Photo: composition LR7The Republic

The main reason for this was due to the guilt he felt for the past relationship and various fears motivated by it. In his words, the bond ended for him, since he thought and believed that he did not deserve to be happy, so he preferred to be abandoned. Likewise, he did not know how to handle the sadness he felt, a situation that eventually led to uncontrollable crying.

Aguilar mentioned that many times these events were not shown on the screen, since the show must continue. “The public always wants to see you well, I have always said, I have always believed that the public, people never want to see you bad. They can see you badly once, then they support you and everything, but if they see you badly all the time, then better not. They always want to see you well, because they want to smile with you. (…) The show must go on, ”he said.

Adolfo Aguilar in “The Last Passenger”. Photo: composition LR / The Republic

How was the love story between Daniel René and Adolfo Aguilar?

Aldofo Aguilar revealed on national television that he had had a love affair with a member of Menudo; however, she did not disclose her identity. This would change later, when the driver claimed to have dated the singer Daniel René.

“ I’m from long relationships. I was with René for almost five years, a beautiful, beautiful relationship. A wonderful guy, very talented . He is the host of the program “La noche”, which is recorded in Mexico and seen in the United States on a delayed basis. In addition, he is the host of a very popular HBO show that is made for the Grammys. Interview with all the Grammy winners,” said Aguilar.

Adolfo Aguilar had a loving relationship with the former Menudo Daniel René for almost 6 years. Photo: composition La República/Instagram/@adolfoaguilarv/Facebook/Daniel René

How old is Adolfo Aguilar?

The television host Adolfo Aguilar was born on October 1, 1972, so he is currently 50 years old. During an interview, when asked about his age, he said: “I am happy with the age I am because I still have vitality, a great desire to continue working and continue fighting for art in Peru. Nothing is easy, but when you put in the desire and are positive in life, everything is possible”.

Adolfo Aguilar has participated in contest programs such as Yo Soy. Photo: composition LR / The Republic

What is Adolfo Aguilar’s secret to staying young?

On the set of “America Today”, Adolfo Aguilar revealed his true age in public for the first time. To the surprise of the drivers, he decided to confess his secret so as not to grow old. “A lot of people ask me and I always say the same thing, changing my diet positively and drinking a lot of water,” he said.

Adolfo Aguilar dances “El gusano” in “El gran show”

Adolfo Aguilar He did not hesitate to demonstrate his dance skills after commenting on the presentation of facundo gonzalez and his dancer. When giving her opinion, she took the opportunity to confess an experience: “I danced ‘El worm’ too. 12 years ago I danced it and did pirouettes“. Everyone on set was surprised to see the jury of “The big show”. Will it be that in a following season he is encouraged to be a contestant? It will be known in the following months.

Do Adolfo Aguilar and Ricardo Morán have a loving relationship?

“There are many rumors around (us),” Adolfo Aguilar said when Shirley Arica asked him about his relationship with producer Ricardo Morán.

“Everyone thinks that if there are two gays together, they already have something,” said the former host of “I am”, who made his homosexuality public in January of this year with his one-man show “Where do I go out?” And in that line, he reiterated: “It is not true. Ricardo Morán and I are friends”.

Did Adolfo Aguilar fall in love with a soldier?

The presenter of “Your face sounds to me”, Adolfo Aguilar also spoke of the brief affair he had with a military man, a subject that he had already recounted in another podcast with Christopher Gianotti, last June.

“I fell in love with a soldier, I went out with a sailor. I fell in love like crazy, but after a month he disappeared, “he said and recounted that after meeting him years later, he explained why he abandoned him:” He told me: ‘My career. He was crushing me and I couldn’t.

Did Adolfo Aguilar have a love affair with Alejandro Pino?

Despite the fact that he denied a rapprochement with “Chocolatito”, Alejandro Pino, Adolfo Aguilar He ended up confessing on the “I’m Jackie Ford” YouTube channel. On that occasion, the ex-host of “I am” said that he went out with the former reality boy.

“We went out, we were not. We hung out for a while, quite a while actually. It’s an extraordinary time, he’s a nice guy, talented. I’m not going to deny it, I think he doesn’t deny it either. I am very grateful to have dated him,” he said on the YouTube channel hosted by Arturo Chumbe.

Why would Adolfo Aguilar and Daniel René have finished?

Although both artists have not publicly revealed the exact causes of their breakup, there are some coincidences that would reveal the reason for the separation. Adolfo Aguilar, in the same dialogue for Christopher Gianotti’s channel, revealed that he had been unfaithful to one of his partners.

What suggests that it could be Daniel René is that Aguilar mentioned that it was the person he had been with for more than five years. He also confessed that, despite being forgiven, he betrayed the trust of whom he wanted by “taking his feet off the plate” again.

Why was Alejandro Pino linked to Adolfo Aguilar?

It all started in 2021, when “Love and Fire” realized that Alejandro Pino and Adolfo Aguilar showed themselves on their networks posing with the same puppies. “What does ‘Chocolatito’ do with those puppies? How cute, your pets will be. How tender, how close,” said Rodrigo González as a joke.

Later, both met at an event and the presenter of “I am” recorded a video with Alejandro Pino in which they remembered that event; however, they denied having had any kind of rapprochement.