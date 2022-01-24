Adolfo Aguilar premieres ‘Where do I go out?’, a title that alludes to the time in which he avoided speaking in public about his sexual orientation. “I think there has been a lot of respect for me, I always appreciate it, both from the press and colleagues. Fifteen years that I do not hide it and they have always respected my decision not to say it. Now they are helping me normalize it.”

The one-person show, which premieres at the British Theatre, has five acts and indicates that it will talk about its “fears and secrets”. The television host also maintains that he went through therapies and faced depression. “Nobody noticed and I didn’t realize how much he suffered for not loving me. I did a lot of things and luckily I was doing well in my personal life, in my career. Look, if it hadn’t gone well for me, God knows what I would have done to myself, because if you don’t love yourself, you get rid of yourself. People don’t respect, sometimes they laugh, but mental health is very important. And I’m doing this for my mental health and so that other people don’t have to suffer what I suffered.”

On the other hand, in October 2020, the justice determined that La paisana Jacinta was a character who promoted racism; prohibited its interpretation and the reproduction of any content where it appeared. Adolfo Aguilar took the questionable character to the movies. “I feel that Jorge’s (Benavides) intention is not to discriminate or create an aggressive character. The intention is positive, to make people laugh and generate a heroine, let’s say, with all her flaws. But of course, the caricature of this woman, of this excess – which is ultimately what makes us laugh – is what feels offensive”. For the Big Bang Films producer, it was accepted by the public. “For 20 years he has been a very loved, endearing character… but the world evolves, and there are things that should not be allowed based on respect for others.”

However, he maintains that he does not regret directing the film. “It is that we work a lot in not generating any type of antibodies, but we have to evolve. If you can’t because someone feels offended, well, the times have changed and we have to change. There are Jorge’s characters that are also caricatures, but they have taken hold of the ‘civilian’, I would say”.

Isn’t that really offensive? In other words, there are also stereotypes, offenses against the LGTBI community, although not everyone perceives it that way.

I agree, and the verdict has already been given, it has been evaluated and it has come to light (racism). And Peru has to evolve, the world has to evolve, and create a humor that does not try to caricature anyone excessively.❖