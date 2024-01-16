Nothing was kept silent. Adolfo Aguilar was the most recent guest on the podcast 'Kuuu' in Youtube. The host of 'Which is the real one?' He recalled various moments of his artistic career, as well as his upcoming projects. However, a controversial comment about the reaction of Peruvians to the success of other compatriots surprised more than one. What did he say? Find out all the details in this note.

Did Adolfo Aguilar say that Peruvians are envious?

Adolfo Aguilar spoke with Giancarlo Cossio about the recent success that various Peruvian performers are obtaining, such as Nicola Porcella, Miguel Arce, Stephanie Cayo, Shirley Arica, Milett Figueroa, among others. Despite the pride that this causes the country's artistic community, the former host of 'I am' He was quite surprised that the public tends to be suspicious about it, even harshly criticizing them.

“The Peruvian is envious. To me, let them tell me what they want, the Peruvian, we are envious. We don't like it when our partner does well, and if he does well, we envy him, it bothers us (…) There is something there in the psyche of the Peruvian that does not allow him to applaud the success of others”said Aguilar.

What bad experience did Adolfo Aguilar have working abroad?

The actor also said that while he lived in the United States he did various castings to internationalize his career as a TV presenter. When he finally managed to get a job, Jaime CamilHe pulled his weight so that they would not hire him in the program that was soon to premiere.

“They took me for a program in Miami to be a co-host and, since I was not known, they decided to put Jaime Camil as host… Then he, with all the power he had, saw my test and decided that I should not be there.” in the program because it was very good… They took me off the project. I suffered. I never faced it…”he detailed.

Did Adolfo Aguilar minimize the title of 'revelation driver' given to José Peláez?

In August 2023, Adolfo Aguilar responded if he consideredJose Pelaezas a 'revelation driver' after his success in the culinary reality show 'The Great Chef: Celebrities'. He considered that the presenter does not deserve that title because he had already worked in that field in the past.

“All the drivers have something, they are good. I don't know if the word 'revelation' is the right word, I think it's something new… He has been a driver for years, but people didn't know it,” he added.

José Peláez denied having any enmity with Adolfo Aguilar. Photo: composition LR/América TV/Latina

