Adolfo Aguilar, who returned to the conduction of Yo soy, appeared as a guest on the set of Women in command, where he spoke about the strong discussion that he starred in with Katia palma during the second edition of Great battles, great celebrities that took place on Saturday, March 20.

Given the controversy that caused the altercation in social networks, the presenter clarified whether or not he still maintains a friendship with Palma after generating intrigue for being absent from season 29 of I am for several consecutive weeks without any explanation.

“Katia, despite any difference, in any situation around us, the love we have for each other will always prevail because we love each other, not only as co-workers, but also as friends and siblings. I would never be trying to make you feel uncomfortable in any way. I love you, ”said Adolfo Aguilar, one of the celebrities who had to fight against COVID-19.

In this way, Aguilar confirms that his friendship with Katia palma stands firm and able to overcome all kinds of disputes.

Why did Katia Palma and Adolfo Aguilar argue in Yo soy?

Katia Palma faced Adolfo Aguilar in Yo soy after the host claimed him for his comments to the presentation of Amy Gutiérrez and ‘Yuri’.

“We are jurors, the jury has an opinion, the driver drives,” said the actress, while her colleague replied, “But I’m giving my opinion on what you say, not on them. Yes, I can comment on what you say … All right, you are the jury. I keep quiet ”.

Adolfo Aguilar on I am: “Happy to have returned”

After three years, Adolfo Aguilar He returned to Yo soy and was very grateful to return to the television station in Latina.

“I am delighted, happy to be back. I feel like I’m really at home with my family. I feel that this apartment is my home, ”said the driver.

Christian Rivero welcomes Adolfo Aguilar after returning to I am

The actor also referred to Adolfo Aguilar’s entry into the edition of I am, great battles and was happy that he has returned to the program several years later since his last appearance.

“You had taken a long time! I took good care of it (the driver’s seat). Welcome home!“, wrote Cristian Rivero on his Instagram account.

Cristian Rivero and Adolfo Aguilar

Adolfo Aguilar, latest news:

