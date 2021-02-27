On February 25, the interview that Jesús Alzamora conducted with the presenter Adolfo Aguilar for the first episode of the fourth season of The bench, his show on YouTube.

During the course of the conversation, the former driver of I am He confessed that the global pandemic due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) and periods of social isolation affected his mental health.

“It was a very complicated process because I went through a process of depression and despair because I had nothing to do, not knowing what was going to happen because of everything that was happening,” he said.

Following the disclosure, Adolfo Aguilar listed the actions he took to improve. “It was very difficult. I was in coaching, treatment and, indeed, the process made me see that what I have is enough, “he said.

Based on his experience, the actor and director of The worst of my weddings (2016) was allowed to offer advice.

“You understand that you live based on the future, thinking about everything you want to do. When in reality we do not know if the next day we will be, “he said. “Immediacy is your truth,” he assured.

Finally, two days before the premiere of the interview with Jesús Alzamora, Adolfo Aguilar thanked him with an Instagram post in which he highlighted how he faced this difficult stage caused by COVID-19.

“An entrepreneur sees the opportunity where others only see problems. This is the case of my friend @jesusalzamora who, in the face of adversity, did not allow himself to be intimidated and made a fresh and fun program “, he concluded.

Actors, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.