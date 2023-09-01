Some days ago, Adolfo Aguilar He gave an interview for a local medium and was encouraged to talk about José Peláez, who has earned the affection of the viewing public for his particular way of conducting the reality show. ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. In this regard, the presenter of the program ‘Which is the real one?’ He made a curious comment about his colleague who, apparently, did not like the users of social networks who hinted that there was a rivalry between the two. Following these rumors, the two decided to pose for a photograph and affirm their friendship.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘The great chef’ was defeated by ‘Which is the real one?’ in RATING? Know how many points he made

What was the controversial comment that Adolfo Aguilar made about José Peláez?

In conversation with Infobae Peru, to Adolfo Aguilar he was asked if he considered his colleague José Peláez as a “revelation host” after his undeniable success in the Latina reality show ‘El gran chef’.

“All drivers have something, they are good. I don’t know if the word ‘revelation’ is correct, I think it’s something new. What happens is that he has been a driver for years, but people did not know it (…) I don’t know if there is something new here (…) I think it is a rediscovery of his work,” he commented. aguilar.

After these statements, aguilar He received criticism from Internet users, who pointed out that there was a rivalry between the two. Faced with this controversy, the TV presenters decided to publish a photograph confirming that they maintain a good relationship despite being on competing programs at the same time.

José Peláez shared a photo with his friend Adolfo Aguilar, whom he has known for several years. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/José Peláez

YOU CAN SEE: Adolfo Aguilar: how did you meet Peláez before competing on TV and how do you currently get along?

How did Adolfo Aguilar meet José Peláez?

Adolfo Aguilar He talked about how his friendship with José Peláez began and what project they agreed on. “I’ve known him for many years, from some jobs we did as event drivers,” said the presenter of ‘Which is the real one?’

In the same way, he explained in an interview for Infobae that they worked together on a Peruvian production. “He has been in a movie of mine, in ‘Dad x 3’, he was the protagonist,” she specified.