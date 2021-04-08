Adolfo Aguilar returned through the front door to drive I am, after several years of absence in the space of Latina. The actor was very happy to be back on his ‘house’.

“I feel wonderfull. It has actually been two years or a little longer. I felt that I needed to go back, not only to Yo soy, which is such a generous and beautiful program, but also to Latina because she received me with so much affection, good vibes and love, “he told La República.

– What is your opinion of the new jurors?

I have known Mauri (Stern) for many years from Miami. He’s a long-time friend and I have a good relationship with him. In addition, he is very funny, an excellent conversationalist, intelligent, he knows about his work. He is a person that I admire for a lifetime. I would have given anything to be a magnet (laughs)

And then there is Ángel López, his music, his voice and style have marked an era, especially in my generation, that we have cried, sung with his songs. He knows a lot about music, he’s a great musician, he has a great voice. I would think that it is a great pull for Yo soy, it is very interesting to have it.

– And do you miss Ricardo Morán?

If he is missed? Peers are always missed. But, actually… I say it again: I am with or without me. Whoever is there or not, it works the same.

– Why do you think that I am continues to function?

I think it’s because of the talent. It’s springboard syndrome to fame . Springboard to Fame lasted 30 years and was basically a bit of a joke and irony coupled with extreme talent. It’s nice to see a Juan Gabriel (impersonator) because we can’t listen to the original anymore.

– What really happened with Katia Palma and the strong exchange of words?

It was not part of the show, it was not prepared, it was a real exchange of the ideas that each one had, but that does not in any way affect the affection, love and respect. We have worked together for more than seven years. Nothing happened, all good.

– You recently commented that you suffered from depression due to the pandemic …

What happens that this issue of rise or fall of chemicals, you have to try to maintain the treatment for a long time to be stable. At this time I am not undergoing treatment. I am very stable, calm. Indeed, I was greatly affected by the pandemic in an unexpected way, the uncertainty and thinking about the future was doing me a lot of damage. A lot of work was done with my coach and a psychiatrist, with whom I talk. And no one should be ashamed to say that we are looking for help. Let’s not be afraid to accept a condition because there is nothing wrong with it.

Film projects and obstacles due to the pandemic

– When do you plan to release the films Don’t tell me spinster 2 and Fat World?

I’d love to give you a date. At the beginning of 2020, our premiere for Don’t tell me spinster 2 was in April, but in the fortnight of March the pandemic came with fury and the cinemas closed. Fat World was scheduled for August of that same year. We have the two films ready, but we do not have a forum to open it or to put it in theaters. What happens is that people do not understand until now that entertainment is important and that there are thousands of people who depend on the exposure of a movie. I feel that the Government is not taking that detail into account, they believe that it is the last thing that should be reactivated.

– Do you think that the Government has leaned more towards other sectors than towards cinema?

It is not so much about sectors, I think it is a matter of thinking what is necessary and I cannot believe that they do not see that entertainment is important, that it makes people healthy here (head), that they get distracted. I could go to the movies to distract myself instead of thinking about what would happen to me if the pandemic doesn’t end. It worries me a little that theater and cinema are not being taken into account because there is television, it is my humble opinion. I have not done any study and I do not know if I am right.

Adolfo Aguilar with a view to internationalization

“I have a couple of offers to act on television, it is not for here, but abroad. You have to evaluate it carefully, I’m not going to go crazy for doing everything. Now is the time to discern, choose and balance what is most important, “he said.

– What other projects are you involved in?

I’m writing my one-man show, it’s really nice, it’s a lot of fun and it has this roller coaster feel. Later I have Big Bang Films projects to direct The Worst of My Weddings 3, let’s see what happens. Also, I am finishing writing a movie, a romantic comedy and I would like to star in it.

