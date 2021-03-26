Actor and driver, but also producer and film director, Adolfo Aguilar has a list of two films that due to the pandemic saw their premieres in theaters postponed in 2020. Do not tell me spinster 2 and Fat World are still waiting for the rooms to open in our country and they can see the light .

The ANASACI (National Association of Cinematographic Rooms) states that despite the Government’s disposition on the approval of capacity in cinemas of 20%, until the conditions are equal, it will be untenable to reopen the rooms. How is that topic going? Has there been any response from the authorities?

-What happens is that there is a specific problem. I think it is a problem that is born in the Peru and what specifically feels about him cinema, theater and other, let’s say, distractions. That it feels like it’s not necessary, that it doesn’t matter .

Then, well, that they don’t open, what difference does it make, it’s just for them to entertain themselves. What they do not understand is that it is part of our day to day. People can’t just be working. And if you keep the protocols, then you can open.

If there’s a restaurant that’s open, why can’t you just open the movie theater and sell your food? Because they believe, they suppose, that cinema is not necessary , when I think it is one of the most necessary things. The distraction of the people, above all, at this time is very necessary, otherwise the television would not continue, of course.

Some might say why don’t you stream your two movies ready.

-We like Big Bang have Dont tell me spinster 2 and Mundo gordo ready a year ago and we keep waiting for the rooms to open because it is a product that is designed for that market and to recoup the investment, at least.

When they hire you specifically for the streaming, costs are covered based on streaming. If you make an independent film with your investors, the cost goes up and is different from the price of streaming. People ask why don’t you stream it? Because it doesn’t pay off well, I can’t, I tell them (laughs).

What has it been like to shoot again in a pandemic with Prohibited from leaving?

All this is very complicated because there are too many details, protocols. I try to go little to the filming, even the equipment has been reduced. If before there were 80 people, now it is half or a little less. The fewer people on set, the better.

The expense of the tests, of the protocols, all that we did not have in mind and today it has to be done and it is not little. It is quite troublesome; however, the desire to make films or to continue working and producing is there.

Let’s go ahead. This time we are in the hands of a telecommunications company (Movistar) that is betting on national cinema and we are very happy.

And you went back to ‘I am’.

Yes, to ‘I am: great battles, great celebrities’. Saturdays at 9:00 pm I have had a great reception.

