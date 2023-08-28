Adolfo Aguilar He spoke for the first time about José Peláez, a television host who has become popular for his charisma and performance in front of cameras with ‘The Great Chef: Famous’. As is known, both compete on the same schedule with their respective reality shows; however, few know that they have a friendship of years. We tell you what the América TV figure thinks of his colleague.

What does Adolfo Aguilar think about José Peláez and his popularity?

Adolfo Aguilar was asked if he considers Jose Pelaez as a “breakout host” after gaining popularity for ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. According to the América Televisión presenter, he believes that this distinction is not correct because he has already known him for some time.

Adolfo Aguilar confirmed that he does not consider José Peláez as a revelation driver. Photo: diffusion

“All drivers have something, they’re good. I don’t know if the word ‘revelation’ is correct, I think it’s something new,” said the actor. He pointed out that he has experience in this area and knows his capabilities. “He’s been a driver for years, but people didn’t know it,” he added.

How did Adolfo Aguilar meet José Peláez?

On the other hand, he remembered how he met José Peláez and what project they agreed on. “I’ve known him for many years, from some jobs we did as event drivers,” Adolfo Aguilar announced. Likewise, he explained to Infobae that they worked together on a Peruvian production: “He has been in a movie of mine, in ‘Dad x 3’, he was the protagonist.”

He mentioned that they both traveled together and that they went to see a couple of places. “We promoted the film together. Peláez was a success, super cool,” she concluded. Currently, both have leading roles in two well-known primetime shows: ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ and ‘Which One Is The Real One?’.

Are Adolfo Aguilar and José Peláez facing each other?

In a past interview with Jesús Alzamora, the current host of “The Great Chef: Famous” made reference to the alleged rivalry that would exist between him and Adolfo Aguilar. Following this line, Jose Pelaez He denied having any enmity with the beloved presenter.

“Like, people try to take on everyone, right? Who is better, who does his job better. ‘They should put this one on’ (people say). When everyone is happy with what they have,” he said.

