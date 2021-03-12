Adolfo Aguilar He surprised Karen Schwarz on social networks by posting a series of old photographs that demonstrate the long friendship that both maintain. In addition, the host wrote a message for the Miss Peru Universe 2009.

“From the day I met her (she was a chibola in #elultimopasajero), that complicity that we have until today was immediately felt!” the stewardess of the red team.

“Karen Schwarz is the best stage partner that life could have given me. Love you. She is very beautiful, very tall, very talented, very fine, and all the positive ‘isimas’ possible. But she’s also extremely fun and has a unique humility, “he continued.

Likewise, Adolfo Aguilar He confessed to being an admirer of the host of Yo soy and thanked her for her friendship. “My dear ‘Chuarz’, I do not have to tell you how much I love you and I am very happy to have you in my life, because tributes are made in life. Thank you for always being on my way ”, he concluded.

Adolfo Aguilar and Karen Schwarz have maintained a solid friendship since 2011, when they met on the program The Last Passenger. Photo: Adolfo Aguilar Instagram

Karen Schwarz was no stranger to the dedication and responded with the same affection. “I love you so much! You are so special in my life. I started this television adventure with your hand, you taught me so much and you will always continue to do so. What a pleasure it is to work and laugh out loud. Thank you for always being there, “he wrote in the comments of the Instagram post.

