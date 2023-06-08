Starting Thursday, one of Adolfo Aguilar’s most cherished dreams will come true. He is part of one of Marvel’s most ambitious productions, after being called upon to dub into Spanish the voice of one of the characters in Spider-Man: across the Spider-verse.

“I have no idea how I got there,” he says with a proud smile. the people of sony picturesInstead of going with the talent, they go with the manager. They contacted the distributor here and called my manager. He said to me, ‘What do you think about voicing one of the characters in the new animated Spider-Man movie?’ I almost went crazy.”

The conductor, actor and film director affirms that entering the major leagues for a world-class production means fulfilling to the letter a series of requirements that are part of the process. “I am not lying to you when I tell you that I signed four confidentiality contracts. The obligation I have is not to say anything about my character or anything I have seen. What I can tell you is that they force you to have a neutral accent and tone down your voice so that it goes evenly around the other characters”.

He adds that “working for Marvel has been very interesting. They gave me the option to do the dubbing from Peru. We, with my production company, have an audio studio, but we were moving and we couldn’t use it. We found an audio house with the characteristics and needs that they sent. We arrived, we did a test and we sent it, but they noticed a noise coming from a construction that was four blocks away. That shows that the technology they use is impressive. We got another place and the rehearsal was done with the casting director of the Spanish dubbing. Everything was ok”.

Adolfo Aguilar is part of the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse duo. Photo: Andes Films

Adolfo points out that having been able to record his script in Peru shows that “world-wide things can be done. Spider-Man is part of my childhood, I have an altar in my house. For me, an ordinary, wild human being, to be a part of a world-class Marvel movie, and a sequel to an award-winning movie. oscar for Best Animated Feature, it’s a dream come true.”

The new feature film produced by columbia pictures and Sony Pictures Animation, in association with Marvel and distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing, brings us back to Spider-Man, Miles Morales, who must travel through the spider-verse to meet an elite team of Spideys, charged with protecting his existence itself, which will make the protagonist have to redefine what it means to be a hero.

Adolfo is also counting the days until the premiere of his film The worst of my weddings 3, whose trailer has just been released and in which he is the director. “It’s not because it’s mine, but I think the film is extraordinary. Of the three installments, this is my favorite. It has a lot of information without being aggressive against all those homophobic, misogynist, sexist movements. She is very funny. The original cast is maintained with the great Laura Zapata, Gabriel Soto and Maricarmen Marín, as well as Carlos Casella, Javiera Arnillas, my life friend, Ismael La Rosa, and Milett Figueroa, who is a great acting surprise, an extraordinary person and loving”.