The Senior Voice It is the new program that Latina will premiere this year 2021. The television host Adolfo Aguilar confirmed the news during the gala of I am, great celebrities, this Saturday, March 27.

The presenter announced that it is now possible to start participating in the contest, which will only be attended by people over 60 years of age.

He mentioned that the production of Latina is asking those who wish to be part of the program, to submit a video showing their talent for singing.

“This is your moment, The Senior Voice is already in Latina. You who are 60 years or older, you have to write to WhatsApp at the following numbers: 989 258 932 and 960 573 135. We will give you the information on how you can audition. Come and show that the years do not pass ”, expressed Adolfo Aguilar.

The Senior Voice contest is content already produced in Spain. It is about the participation of older adults who compete to reach the final.

In addition to Senio voicer, the television house will premiere two other talent contests such as La voz kids and La voz Peru. The latter was announced at the first gala of I am, great celebrities 2021. So far, it has not been revealed what is the scheduled date for the broadcast of the television segments.

