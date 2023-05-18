Spider-man is closer than ever to conquering our theaters! The long-awaited film, produced by Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation in association with Marvel and distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing, has announced today, May 17, through its official social networks, the Latino cast in charge of the official dubbing of the film. . In this list, two talented Peruvians stand out: the renowned presenter Adolfo Aguilar and the beloved comedian Jorge Talavera, who will join this incredible animated adventure.

Although details about the characters they will play have not yet been revealed, Aguilar and Talavera will share the sound screen with other prominent artists such as Alex Montiel, Alex Vizuete and Gris Verduzco. Undoubtedly, this select group of Latin American talents promises to offer us an unforgettable experience in the dubbing of “Spider-man: through the Spider-verse”.

The plot of this new installment will take us through the Spider-verse, where we will meet again with the charismatic superhero Miles Morales. On this occasion, Miles must join an exceptional team of Spideys from different dimensions to protect the very existence of the universe. This exciting mission will require Morales to completely redefine his conception of what it means to be a true hero. He will face epic challenges and discover the importance of unity and courage in his fight against evil.

With the participation of talented Peruvian actors such as Adolfo Aguilar and Jorge Talavera in the dubbing of “Spider-man: Through the Spider-Verse”, the expectation for this film increases even more. Followers of the famous ‘Trepamuros’ and animation lovers eagerly await its premiere, because it promises to surprise with a plot full of action, emotion and a touch of humor, characteristic of these outstanding Latin American artists.

What is the central plot of “Spider-man: Across the Spider-Verse”?

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” follows the story of Miles Morales, who receives a surprising visit from his friend and possible romantic interest, Gwen Stacy. She asks him for help to carry out an important mission: to save all the universes from the different Spider-mans that exist, since a villain threatens to endanger the multiverse.

