Home page politics

divide

Tourists in the sand dunes in the National Park of Namibia in South Africa. © Edwin Remsberg / Imago

He has been successful in local politics for more than a decade. After he took office, he was available to answer questions from the press. But now Omicron came.

Oshana – Namibia does not usually play a major role in everyday life in Germany. Unless it’s about vacation. Therefore this is to be reported here: The RKI no longer runs Namibia together with six other South African countries as a virus variant area. Because the Corona variant Omikron, which was first discovered in the region, has already spread.

So if you are traveling to Namibia soon as a vaccinated person, you can tell your loved ones when you return to Germany that a shorter quarantine will apply again. Probably he or she will also tell you that Adolf Hitler lives in Namibia. And currently sitting in the Corona forced home office.

Adolf Hitler Uunona is a district administrator in the Oshana region. After a corona outbreak in his council, he and other local politicians now have to isolate themselves, want to image have experienced. The paper made the “Hitler” known in this country anyway. In 2020, after a good ten years in politics, he came back into office with 85 percent of the vote, and a longer interview followed immediately.

Parents gave him “Hitler” as a middle name, “too late” to change

It turned out that the now 55-year-old has no family connections to the dictator and mass murderer. “I have nothing to do with him,” he protested. “My father named me after this man. He probably had no idea what Adolf Hitler stood for. ”Namibia was once a colony of Germany. According to a survey from 2021, it is one of the top travel destinations among Germans.

As a small child he had no problems with his middle name – it was ignorance. “But when I was growing up, I realized: This man wanted to subjugate the whole world.” Since then, Uunona has only called himself “Adolf Uunona” in public. But it is “too late” for a correct name change. He could no longer have his birth certificate changed.

Uunona is not the only one with this fate. In 2013, a local politician named Adolf Lu Hitler ran for election in the Indian state of Meghalaya. He, too, is very unhappy with his name. In an interview with the AP news agency, he consoled himself with the fact that his father had at least added a “Lu”. (frs)