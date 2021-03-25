Names are smoke and mirrors – they say. But certain first names are particularly popular or not at all. A survey now shows clear trends.

Frankfurt – Justin or Chantal, but also Greta: According to a survey, these are rather unpopular names in Germany. Adolf, Kevin and Mandy are also not particularly popular, as a representative YouGov survey shows. For 81 percent, it is more or very unlikely that they would name their child Chantal, 80 percent would rather or definitely not choose the name Kevin, 77 not Mandy, 75 not Justin.

The fact that 79 percent are not fans of the name Alexa may have something to do with the digital voice assistant of the same name. And maybe those 75 percent who wouldn’t call their child Greta have the climate activist in mind.

89 percent of the respondents said that they would very likely or more likely not to name their child Adolf – eight percent, however, considered it.

That is how satisfied Germans are with their first names

According to the survey, most Germans (84 percent) are satisfied with their first names. Men say that a little more often than women (87 vs. 80 percent). Half of Germans (52 percent) also know the meaning of their first name. (dpa)