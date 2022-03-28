This is shown by research by the University of Cambridge, the University of Oxford and Radboudumc in Nijmegen (the Donders Institute), which analyzed data from 17,400 young people between the ages of 10 and 21. The researchers looked for an association between social media use and life satisfaction.
Young adolescents appeared to be less happy after using more social media for a while. For the girls (aged 11-13) and boys (aged 14-15) whose social media use did not change, satisfaction remained the same.
