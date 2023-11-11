Mental disorders are dramatically increasing, even among the very young: Between 10 and 20% of children and adolescents in the world suffer from it and 50% of psychiatric pathologies begin before the age of 14, according to the World Health Organization. It is estimated that in Italy there are approximately two million children and young people up to the age of 17 affected by neuropsychiatric disorders. They discussed it, in a meeting at Tempo della Salute, Emi Bondi (president of the Italian Society of Psychiatry), Matteo Lancini (psychologist and psychotherapist, president of the Minotauro foundation in Milan) e Beppe Severgnini (journalist and editorialist of Corriere della Sera).

The numbers of children in crisis are large, confirmed by numerous research but also from the direct testimonies that, more and more frequently, each of us receives from friends, acquaintances or family members with children or grandchildren who show suffering. Adults often find it difficult to recognize the signs of distress. Yet the numbers of the Italian Society of Child and Adolescent Neuropsychiatry (Sinpia) are frightening: 59% of people suffering from food disorders is aged between 13 and 25 (6% are under 12); Self-harm and suicidal behaviors are on the rise (+27% compared to the pre-Covid period).

I study Behavioral Addictions of Generation Zpromoted by the Anti-Drug Policies Department of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers and by the National Center for Addiction and Doping of the Istituto Superiore di Sanit, carried out on people between 11 and 17 years old (and their parents), showed that in Italy there are at least 700 thousand children at risk. 2.5% of the sample (mainly females) presents characteristics compatible with the presence of an addiction to social media; furthermore, those at risk of addiction between the ages of 11 and 13 have a very high probability of suffering from severe or very severe social anxiety. Video game addiction affects 12% of students, especially males. The highest risk percentage concerns middle schools (14.3%). They are associated with this addiction moderately severe or severe depression and severe or very severe social anxiety. Finally, the tendency towards isolation it concerns 1.8% of 11-13 year old students and 1.6% of 14-17 year olds. Females are more affected than males and the most critical age is 13 years. See also In Bologna 'Digital Reputation', how social networks influence young psyches

A difficulty communicating with parents is declared by 75.9% of students with a risk of addiction to social mediaby 68.5% of kids with a serious eating disorder, by 58.6% of those with a video game addiction, by over 72% (reaching 77.7%) of kids who are at risk of withdrawal social. In many cases, parents do not perceive the seriousness of the problems, other times they overestimate it. 8.6% of parents who declare that they do not observe problems in their children related to the use of video games have a child at risk of gaming addiction. Almost 20% of parents who declare that they do not observe uncontrolled consumption of unhealthy foods in their children have children at risk for food addiction. On the other hand, among parents who detect problems of gaming addiction or food addiction there is an overestimation of the problem, resulting from an incorrect evaluation. So, how can we understand if a minor close to us is ill? What role can and should parents, teachers and society as a whole have?

We have a big problem and we are neglecting it – said Severgnini at the opening of the meeting -. If a child gets a physical injury, the problem is visible and the solution is (generally) simple: you go to the emergency room, maybe the doctors put a few stitches and in a few days everything goes away. The diseases we talk about today, however, are invisible, or rather they are visible but only with the mind and above all only to those who want to see them. I meet people who have great difficulty with their children, perhaps we are all a little more fragile than the generations of our parents and grandparents. Mine is the first generation that didn’t go to war, the previous ones fought and saw their children go to fight. Now we have all the comforts, warm homes, bathrooms in the house (our parents often had to leave the house to go to the bathroom), women’s rights equal to those of men. We are ahead on many things, but we minimize mental illnesses: why?. See also Rare diseases, even bullying in the third volume 'La SMAgliante Ada'

In the past we grew up in a traditional, normative family – added Lancini -, then we entered the so-called society of narcissism, which, however, has already been overcome. The crisis of paternal authority has left a void. Children grow up with the ideal expectations of childhood which then collide with adolescence. The new generations today experience a profound void. Adults rarely listen to children, busy as they are with constantly asking them for confirmation of their validity as parents. The normative family no longer exists, nor the child at the center of everything (the big self), what remains for adolescents is an identity void. They don’t have just one symptom, but many symptoms, which in the coming years will translate into generalized anxiety and anguish. The Internet and the Covid pandemic are just the “screens” onto which we project all our educational failures. But then in Italy the main providers of internet to children between the ages of zero and 12 are, paradoxically, parents and families. Then there is another question: as parents we are responsible for “seizure” of our children’s bodies. We force them to do a lot of sports courses (swimming is considered absolutely compulsory, but why?), with the result of “holding them hostage”, blocking them.

Depression and anxiety have increased by 30%, even in adults – continued Emi Bondi -. All adolescences are problematic and have been so in the past too, but today the disorders that have the greatest incidence are psychiatric ones. According to the World Health Organization, Depression is the main cause of disability. We are all hyperconnected, but we have never been so alone. An ideal drive is missing: everything and the opposite of everything are true. Not even science is perceived as an “absolute value” anymore. But let’s remember that the rules are needed: if a teenager does not receive rules from his parents he will struggle to find his own path, especially if the expectations on him are high. The parent who sets the rules does his “job” correctly. Not only that: 44% of children are only children and the problem of social media concerns loneliness (even for those who have brothers and sisters). This situation results in stress, sleep disorders (kids often use their cell phones until late at night), increase in psychiatric pathologies in children. The Covid pandemic has only accelerated a phenomenon that has been underway for at least a decade. The onset of psychiatric illnesses and eating disorders is increasingly earlier, we see cases as early as 11 years old. Often parents are not aware of their children’s suffering situations, other parents are hyper-anxious and that is precisely the problem of their children. You need to start talking to your children when they are small and quality time is not enough, you also need a bit of quantity. The fundamental thing is that children must always be “watched”. See also Influence: Rezza, "High Intensity Season". The first cases are already being registered