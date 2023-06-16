Of Luigi Ferini Strambi

During adolescence there is a delay in the release of melatonin. The consumption of substances containing caffeine among the environmental factors that hinder sleep

My 15 year old daughter has great difficulty sleeping. She has trouble falling asleep, often wakes up in the middle of the night and in the morning she can’t wake up. What can we do to help her?

He answers Luigi Ferini Strambidirector of the Sleep Medicine Center of the IRCCS San Raffaele Hospital and Full Professor at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University (GO TO THE FORUM)

Epidemiological studies in adolescents have shown that a short sleep duration

(less than 8 hours for those aged between 13 and 18) reported by about 70% of the subjects. The problem of reduced sleep due to both sleep/wake rhythm changes linked to hormonal changes (alteration of the circadian rhythm), and to the pressure of society which imposes new rhythms (environmental factors). During adolescence there is a delay in the release of melatonin

(hypnopromotive hormone): the adolescent is therefore not ready to fall asleep late and this induces him to do many things (use the telephone, look at the computer). Then it becomes so difficult to get up in the morning, but you still have to do it and therefore sleep is insufficient. Among the environmental factors that hinder sleep, there are for example the consumption of substances containing caffeine (often too close to bedtime) or the conduct of activities both sporting and social which prevent the centers of vigil from shutting down.

Recover on the weekend this switch-off, however not favored by the use of mobile phones, computers and TVs, which allows the sleep centers to begin to perform their function. A study we conducted on 972 teenagers showed that 25% of 16-year-olds have frequent intrasleep awakenings, 70% of 17-year-olds have greater difficulty waking up in the morning and 43% of 18-year-olds have difficulty falling asleep. The end result, as with other studies, is that adolescents lose an average of about two hours of sleep per night, and therefore have a sleep debt of 10 hours at the end of the week. Is it possible to recover over the weekend? A very recent study conducted on 462 Australian students has shown that the evening use of technological tools is greater on the weekend and more marked in adolescents with an owl chronotype (ie in those who are genetically predisposed to go to bed late and wake up late). Moreover a reduced sleep time during the week, but not at the weekend, a result correlated with greater psychological stress. It is known that the problem of reduced sleep also leads to a reduction in cognitive performance, higher levels of anxiety and aggression, deflection of mood.

20 minute nap What is the best strategy to implement to help a teenager sleep better?

1) Don’t expect him to go to bed at 9 (he would not fall asleep), but to convince him both not to use cell phones or computers after 10.30/11 pm, and to place these tools outside the room.

2) Take a 20-minute recovery nap in the early afternoon during the week better than trying to catch up on the lost hours of sleep on the weekend.

3) Don’t let the weekend become a recovery time for the teenager: This would push the body clock even further, making it harder to fall asleep earlier when the week starts again.

4) In the morning, open the windows to let in plenty of lightthus blocking the release of melatonin.