D.he obvious deficits in pediatric medicine have worsened in the course of the pandemic. On Wednesday, there was unanimity in the debate in the Hessian state parliament beyond the governmental euphemisms and opposition exaggerations. The massive complaints of the Wiesbaden pediatricians about the inadequate care in the Horst Schmidt clinics of the Helios group served as a local focus of the discussion.

Since this week there has been talk of a “triage” in pediatric medicine in the federal government. The spokesman for the Federal Association of Paediatricians and Adolescents said there was an unprecedented level of psychiatric illness. “Those who are not suicidal and ‘only’ have a depression will no longer be admitted.” The SPD parliamentary group complained that, according to the state government, the bed capacity in the Hessian children’s clinics is only used at 70 percent. The lack of nursing staff and hygienic deficits are the reason that 30 percent of the beds cannot be occupied by patients, explained the health policy spokeswoman for the SPD parliamentary group, Daniela Sommer.

Chronic diseases are recognized too late or not at all. Rare diseases as well as growth and development disorders would be discovered later. The state government must finally focus on the health of children and adolescents. This is particularly urgent in the corona pandemic, which brings considerable psychological stress, said Sommer. The proceeds from pediatric care do not benefit her, but flow into investments that are actually a matter for the country.

SPD: Lack of pediatricians

“In Hesse, the nationwide care of critically ill or seriously injured children can no longer be guaranteed,” said Sommer. This does not only apply to the clinics. The lack of practicing paediatricians is also worsening. By 2025, around a quarter of the practices will be eliminated because doctors are retiring and cannot find a successor.

There could be no question of a worrying decline in outpatient care, replied the MP Marcus Bocklet (The Greens). Since 2010, the number of paediatricians in Hessian practices has even risen from 436 to 564. However, the pediatrician practices are often overloaded, objected Yanki Pürsün (FDP). “The pure diagnosis is far more complex than with adults, since children, for example, are often not able to describe symptoms precisely.” However, the accounting systems did not take sufficient account of the fact that children needed another type of care. The bureaucracy also deprives doctors of their capacities. Better working conditions are needed.

CDU: supply guaranteed

The number of children’s clinics has fallen slightly, the number of beds has risen slightly, said the MP Ralf-Norbert Bartelt (CDU). The occupancy rate of 70 percent of the beds in the children’s wards is comparable to that in other departments. Bartelt spoke of “qualified, comprehensive care in paediatrics”. He rejected the accusation of insufficient capacity in principle. But he admitted that there were shortcomings, for example in certain places and in sub-disciplines such as child psychiatry. The fact that there are difficulties in rural areas is related to the overly large-scale demand planning. However, it is not a matter for the country.

“The inpatient and outpatient care for children and adolescents in Hesse is overall good on paper,” stated Health Minister Kai Klose (Die Grünen). “That does not mean that it is good enough.” The country is increasing investments in children’s clinics. But it is not responsible for the financing of the operating resources.