In exceptional year, exceptional reward. The Louis Delluc prize, clumsily nicknamed the Goncourt of cinema, claiming to crown since 1937 the best French film of the year, distinguished a documentary. Already hailed by rave reviews and deserved, Teenage girls, by Sébastien Lifshitz, follows the path of two young Brivists for five years.

“Sébastien Lifshitz today showed the French territories as few people have shown them. He joined Raymond Depardon or Nicolas Philibert, who are also great French documentary filmmakers ”, underlined Gilles Jacob, president of the jury. The winner, also acclaimed by viewers for his other achievement of the year, the documentary Little girl, on Sasha’s gender dysphoria, meanwhile greeted the two protagonists. “I am thinking of Emma and Anaïs, the heroines of the film, today with this award. I hope it will be like some kind of support, because at the moment the context is not easy for them. ” For the Louis Delluc of the first feature film, the jury also innovated, crowning Josep, the beautiful animated film by Aurel, around the cartoonist and republican anti-Franco activist Josep Bartoli.

On video : Our interview with Aurel