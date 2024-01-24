Adolescent mental health | The anxiety of young people is not solved by everyone going to therapy, says the youth psychiatrist

“The increase in anxiety is understandable, but it does not mean that the world has become worse, it has become more complicated,” says Kim Kronström.

Kim Kronström, a specialist in youth psychiatry, does not believe that mental health services have suddenly collapsed, and therapy is not even the ultimate solution to youth malaise. The root causes of the problems can be found in the change of values.

“In people there is a tendency to think that things used to be better”, specialist in youth psychiatry and docent Kim Kronstrom start.

However, the idea does not always apply, at least not in the lives of young people. According to Kronström, a huge number of things in their everyday life have gone for the better.