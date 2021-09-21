Representatives of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) received information from the São Paulo Epidemiological Surveillance Center denying the relationship between the death of an adolescent in the state and her vaccination against covid-19. According to Anvisa, the data presented were considered “consistent and well documented”.

A teenager from São Paulo died seven days after having been vaccinated against covid-19. The probable cause, according to the Secretary of State for Health, was attributed to the diagnosis of an autoimmune disease, called thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (PPT), identified based on the clinical picture and on complementary tests.

“The investigation report prepared by the Center for Epidemiological Surveillance of São Paulo was received by the agency this Sunday night, September 19, containing details of the entire evaluation process that concluded that it was not possible to directly attribute the death to vaccination”, informed the Anvisa in note.

The agency will notify the World Health Organization (WHO) of the investigations to assess any possible safety signals. Finally, Anvisa claimed to maintain its position on the benefits of vaccines and their importance in combating the pandemic.

“So far, the findings point to the maintenance of the benefit versus risk relationship for all vaccines authorized in Brazil, that is, the benefits of vaccination significantly exceed its potential risks.”

