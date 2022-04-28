Adolescence Brain research reveals why teens care little about their mother’s advice

When a young person turns 13, the stranger’s voice begins to interest them more than the mother.

If the teenager seems to hear her mother’s call to clean the room, the reason may not be that the job isn’t terribly fun.

The cause, according to a new study, may be a reduced ability to respond to the mother’s voice.

Researchers at Stanford University found that at about age 13, children’s brains begin to react differently to the mother’s voice than at a younger age.

In your brain, you can see that strangers are starting to attract the young person’s attention.

“Just as a baby can tune in to its mother’s voice, an adolescent can tune in to new sounds,” study lead author, assistant professor Daniel Abrams says a Stanford University press release.

In my teens the person begins to become more and more out of the circle of the home to the world and outside the family, especially to friends and other peers.

A new study published in The Journal of Neuroscience shows that the turnaround is even reflected in attitudes towards human voices.

The brains of teenagers are more sensitive to all kinds of human sounds than children younger than them.

In addition, the brain’s reward network and areas that socially weigh the value of stimuli are activated more by foreign sounds than by the mother’s voice.

“Fetuses in the womb recognize their mother’s voice before they are born. But even though adolescents have spent a lot more time with this sound than babies, their brains are tuned out to other sounds they have never even heard, ”explains a Stanford University researcher. Percy Mistryone of the authors of the study.

In his research the researchers asked the mothers of the teenagers to utter three nonsense words on the tape.

Insignificant nonsense was wanted so that listeners would not react to the meanings or emotional content of words instead of just sound.

Teenage subjects were played with the voices of their own mother and two other women while their brains were imaged with a magnetic resonance imaging device.

It turned out that all human voices elicited a stronger response in the brain of adolescents in several areas than in the brains of younger children.

The reactions of young children to sounds had previously been investigated by researchers, and they now used the results obtained at that time as a reference.

The reaction seen in the brain was stronger the older the younger one was.

The turning of teens towards foreign voices occurs between the ages of 13 and 14, the researchers found.