Adobe has announced the integration of its generative artificial intelligence tools, together with a selection of its most popular tools, within Apple's new project, Vision Pro. For the first time, users of the Apple headset (for now available in the US only) will be able to access the text-to-image capabilities of Adobe Firefly, a family of creative generative AI models designed specifically for secure commercial use. This integration allows you to transform words into images, conceiving and bringing creative ideas to life. Adobe Firefly, thanks to its solution tailor-made for visionOS, allows you to generate and view artwork on high-quality displays, making the creation process even more intuitive and close to the reality of the content.

Adobe has made it possible to arrange images in physical contexts within the user environment. Users will be able to drag photos out of the main application window to place them on walls, desks and other spaces, creating a virtual work environment that blends with the real one. This feature paves the way for future implementations that will enable the generation of immersive panoramic views and 360-degree environments, further expanding creative possibilities. Additionally, Adobe introduces Content Credentials, a free, open-source technology that serves as an information label for digital content. This labeling system is automatically attached and embedded in all content created with Adobe Firefly on Apple Vision Pro, providing transparency into the content and data generated.

The experience on Apple Vision Pro is further enriched by the integration of Adobe Lightroom, which offers users an immersive photo editing experience. This integration opens the door to a new way to edit photos, delving into detail and bringing the magic of wide-frame panoramic images and video memories to life, with many more planned for the future. Finally, Adobe Fresco and Behance will debut on Apple Vision Pro, further enhancing the ecosystem of creative experiences available to users.