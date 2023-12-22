Khiva, one of the three great cities of the historic Silk Road located in Uzbekistan, lives in the shadow of its monumental older sisters, Bukhara and Samarkand. However, its Itchan-Kala (Inner City) is the old city that best preserves the physiognomy that these enclaves must have had when the caravans stopped loaded with fragrant spices, noble woods and luxurious fabrics. Walking through it is, in fact, a trip to the past between mosques, caravanserais and walls the color of the adobe with which they were built. What is not so well known is that it is also the cradle of one of the key disciplines of science: algebra. In Khiva – pronounced Jiva – the Persian mathematician, geographer and astronomer Abu Abdallah Muhammad Ibn Musa, known as Al Juarismi, was born at the end of the 8th century, whose work laid the pillars of this branch of mathematics. His nickname, adapted to Latin as Algoritmi by a West that valued his knowledge, served to baptize the algorithms, omnipresent, in today's computerized world.

Despite his relevance, little is remembered today about the mathematician in the city where he was born. The statue that honored him at the foot of the walls is no longer there. She was transferred to a university in this republic that emerged after the political collapse of the former USSR in 1991. It doesn't matter. The prominence in Khiva is monopolized by the 51 monuments (some from the 12th century, although the majority built between 1780 and 1850) that swirl around the 26 hectares of Itchan-Kala until turning its old town literally into a city-museum that, since 1990 , is a UNESCO world heritage site. The reconstruction of its monuments – begun in Soviet times and continued after the independence of Uzbekistan – leaves no one indifferent. For many, it was excessive. The British writer Colin Thubron reflected this disenchantment in the book The Lost Heart of Asia (1994): “I felt that within its walls nothing had ever happened and nothing would ever happen. The place seemed created from nothing, without a past.” Others, however, applaud it because it allows you to immerse yourself in what was the Silk Road like nowhere else.

Almost 1,000 kilometers by road from Tashkent, the Uzbek capital, Khiva is nestled with its nearly 90,000 inhabitants in the valley of the Amu Darya River (the Oxus of Antiquity), between the Kyzylkum and Karakum deserts. Located on what was a secondary road of the Silk Road, the city prospered from the slave trade between the 17th and 19th centuries. Its spectacular 10-meter-high adobe wall is the first vestige that travelers encounter from that bonanza. It is usually crossed through Ota Darvoza (Father's Gate), located to the west and with two twin towers. Without being the most spectacular of those that give access to the site, it is the closest to Kalta Minor (short minaret), which, despite being unfinished – or precisely because of it – has become the icon of the place. Ordered to be built in the mid-19th century by the local sovereign or Khan Muhammad Amin with the aspiration that it would be the tallest in the world – it had to exceed 80 meters – his death frustrated the project and less than 30 meters were raised; those seen today. Its squat figure covered in glazed tiles steals much of the limelight from the rest of the monuments and relegates to a secondary role the Muslim theological school or madrasa that bears the name of that khan and that stands next to it, now converted into a hotel.

Along the same street, lined with stalls that display their souvenirs for tourists, you reach the Djuma mosque (on Fridays), a discreet building, without grandiose portals or domes, without galleries or patios, and with a sober minaret that time has inclined. The surprise arises in its prayer room, where 212 richly carved wooden columns shaped like inverted tulips draw an unexpected forest in a shadow, only broken by the light that timidly penetrates through two octagonal lanterns open on the ceiling. Back outside, if you look towards the sky, your eye will be drawn to the slender minaret of the Islam Khodja madrasa, a relatively recent construction – from the beginning of the 20th century – that, however, does not look out of place. After ascending a narrow spiral staircase with 120 steps, from its 45 meters high you have one of the best views.

Nearby stands the mausoleum of Pahlavan Mahmoud, a poet, philosopher and fighter who died in the 14th century and is considered the protector of the city. The complex, which includes a mosque, madrasa and a superb green dome, was erected several centuries after his death and today is a place of pilgrimage and a mandatory stop for wedding couples, who come to ask for happiness. Not far away – in Khiva everything is close – the sellers of cotton scarves gather at the entrance to the Tash-Khauli or Stone Palace, the main palace complex. One of its doors gives access to an intricate construction that leads to the throne room. The other, to the harem, which here had 169 rooms with colorful wooden ceilings. The patio towards which part of the rooms opened, including those of the khan's favorite wives, covers its walls with a captivating set of flower-shaped tiles. The historic city has 24 madrassas, some with spectacular doorways with vaulted arches or iwan and most of which now house small museums or souvenir shops.

That of Muhammad Rakhim-Khan, one of the largest, has its entrance in the square where those condemned to death were executed by the hundreds. Also there emerges the Kunya-Ark, a fortress within the walled city that was the residence of the rulers of Khiva since the 17th century. Its simple parade ground gives way to two small, richly decorated mosques, one for summer and one for winter, for the khan and his court. There is also the Ak-Sheikh Bobo, a bastion that rises above the walls and offers the best view of an Itchan-Kala dyed gold by the last rays of the sun.

When night falls, most tourists leave Khiva to return to their hotels and the craft stalls pick up little by little. The light from the spotlights only illuminates some mosques and madrassas, and darkness takes over the rest of the old town. It is time to go to a chaikhana (tea house) to enjoy a bowl of this drink and, with it, the silence in which the city is immersed where Al Juarismi changed mathematics forever almost 13 centuries ago.

