Acrobat Web is a new Adobe site that offers free tools to handle PDF files. They are basic functions since the advanced ones require a subscription, but they can be interests for specific tasks and with the advantage of performing them from the same web page without the need to install dedicated software.

PDF is a digital storage format that can be used to store standard or interactive documents, as well as other information, maps, graphics, forms, catalogs, presentations, or e-books. Although it was developed by Adobe, it was standardized in 2008 as an open specification and is cross-platform, operating independently of hardware and software.

Today it is one of the most used formats on the Internet for document exchange, it has integrated support in the main web browsers and also in office suites and a wide range of dedicated software.

Acrobat Web Tools

Adobe launched a series of small tools to handle these types of PDF files last July and has now published a new website to host them, along with other applications created expressly for the premiere.

They are small, but there are quite a few to cover every type of task or as Adobe says, a super simple way to tackle a large number of PDF tasks directly in your browser. Among other:

Convert any file to PDF

Convert a PDF to JPG or other image formats

Convert PDF to Word, Excel or PowerPoint document. Or otherwise

Add notes or other annotations to a PDF

Compress the PDF to reduce its size

Rotate portrait / landscape format

Sort pages in PDF

Delete pages

Complete forms and add digital signatures

The best thing is that it does not require desktop software and nor there is application to download. You simply drag the file, drop and go. The tools are free to use just by logging in with an Adobe account (free), but if you want more advanced options like editing text and images or working with OCR, Adobe offers its Document Cloud and Creative Cloud subscription plans. What was said. This Acrobat Web can be very useful for basic and specific tasks.