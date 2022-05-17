with videoADO Den Haag has taken a first step towards the final of the play-offs for promotion to the Eredivisie, partly thanks to a wonderful header from Thomas Verheydt. FC Eindhoven was defeated in The Hague. Due to a penalty given away with 2-1 instead of 2-0. As a result, the return in Eindhoven promises to be thrillingly exciting

Stop the image one second before Thomas Verheydt touches the ball and let someone who has not yet seen it guess where the ball ends. Nobody will believe that the Hague striker scores with a header. But he did, according to a recipe that is now widely known in The Hague. Captain Boy Kemper said in the run-up to the home match against FC Eindhoven: ,,It’s great that Thomas is back, then I can give crosses again.”

He did it in the 28th minute. Although his pass was exactly right, it didn't seem to provide a great scoring chance. Verheydt had to end up well above Collin Seedorf a meter behind the penalty spot and diagonally in front of the goal to get to the heads. The distance to the far intersection must have been about fifteen meters and he also had to give the ball speed himself. But to everyone's surprise, he hit the mark flawlessly.



The improbably beautiful goal was his 35th goal in 40 official games this season. Thirteen of them he made with his head. No player in Dutch football even scored half as often as he did. And that thirteenth header goal was also of enormous importance. The Hague striker gave his team a 2-0 lead.

ADO thus turned the match definitively. Because after a difficult opening phase in which Eindhoven had a few great opportunities to take a 0-1 lead, the team from The Hague got better and better in the game. The home team took its first big chance after fifteen minutes of play. Verheydt also played an important role in this. He subtly gave the assist to midfielder Dhoraso Moreo Klas, who scored against NAC just like three days earlier.

ADO celebrates the 1-0. © Toon Dipping



Finally, ADO did not get the game after Verheydt’s 2-0. After the break, Eindhoven, which finished third in the regular Kitchen Champion Division season, grew back into the game. With more than fifteen minutes to play, the team of trainer Rob Penders also came back to 1-2. Joey Sleegers, the top scorer of the Brabanders, used a penalty after ADO defender Hervé Matthys made a showy foul on Eindhoven substitute Justin Ogenia.

It loosened up a bit with the visitors and Jamal Amofa had to get a ball off the line on behalf of ADO. But in the end the team from The Hague survived and Verheydt’s miracle header proved to be enough to travel to North Brabant with a good starting position. There, the team of coach Giovanni Franken must secure the place in the final of the post-competition on Saturday.

