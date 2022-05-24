Excelsior seemed to be on the way to victory in the first game of the play-offs for promotion to the Eredivisie against ADO Den Haag, but Sem Steijn still managed to equalize: 1-1. The decision will be made on Sunday: which team will be promoted to the Eredivisie?

Great joy at ADO Den Haag after the final whistle from referee Dennis Higler. The packed away section and the supporters from The Hague in the home stands made themselves heard after their team’s late breakaway. The tension is still full in the fight for the last Eredivisie ticket for the 2022/2023 season. The first game in the final of the play-offs ended in a draw after a hectic game.

It was in the run-up to the final of the play-offs over the strikers of both clubs. The two most scoring players of the Kitchen Champion Division faced each other. Thijs Dallinga (31 goals) and Thomas Verheydt (30 goals) had already shown in the regular competition that they were of great value to their teams and they had also been decisive in the post-season.

Thomas Verheydt was not involved. © ANP



And both teams in the Van Donge & De Roo Stadium seemed prepared for that. The finalists tried to dismantle each other’s weapons. In the closed game that took place as a result, it was Excelsior that made the ADO quite difficult from the start of the game. The Kralingers put pressure on the team from The Hague and regularly became dangerous. However, the team of coach Marinus Dijkhuizen often encountered the tough defense of ADO. And when Mats Wieffer and Marouan Azarkan, among others, did get the chance to lash out, their attempts went either way or over. Kitchen Champion Division top scorer could never be brought into position.

But where the Rotterdam team were not decisive or careless in the first half, they helped themselves firmly in the saddle immediately after the break. Substitute Couhaib Driouech broke through on the left side of the field. His low pass initially missed Thijs Dallinga, but because ADO keeper Hugo Wentges also failed to intervene, Azarkan was able to push in at the far post.

Marouan Azarkan celebrates his goal. © ANP



It did not exactly loosen the messy and nervous first game in the final of the playoffs. The tension remained completely there and although ADO started to push more, the team from The Hague created hardly any opportunities. Because apart from Dallinga, Verheydt was also hardly served. And that while the strong Hagenaar does depend on it. In the final phase of the match he got a small shooting opportunity, which Excelsior keeper Stijn van Gassel easily turned around.

It was the reason for a stronger final offensive by the visitors. And it promptly yielded a result. Sem Steijn dribbled past the Kralingse defense in the 92nd minute for the first real big ADO chance of the game. He coolly pushed it past Van Gassel. It resulted in a joy explosion in The Hague. The Hofstad's hopes of promotion to the Eredivisie are still very much alive and the tension in the final of the play-offs is still over.

After the game, it also got a little uncomfortable in the stands. There was a fight.



