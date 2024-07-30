ADNOC announced today that the offshore Satah Al Razboot (SARB) field has achieved a 25 percent increase in production capacity through the application of the latest advanced digital technologies in the energy sector.

The total increase in field production reached 140,000 barrels per day, which supports ADNOC’s goal of increasing its production capacity to reach 5 million barrels per day of oil by 2027.

The digital technologies and solutions used in the SARB offshore field, located 120 kilometres northwest of Abu Dhabi, enable its operations to be operated remotely from a control centre located on Zirku Island, 20 kilometres away from the field.

Technologies integrated into the remote control centre include monitoring technologies, smart well operation systems and production management, to enhance real-time decision-making.

This step contributed to accelerating the increase in the field’s production capacity, while reducing costs and emissions. The use of digital technologies also allows for the application of more artificial intelligence tools and solutions, which enhances and raises the efficiency of the field’s operational processes.

Abdulmunim Saif Al Kindy, Executive Director of ADNOC’s Upstream Directorate, said: “The adoption of AI tools and applications and the promotion of digital transformation are at the heart of ADNOC’s smart growth strategy, contributing to meeting the world’s growing demand for energy in a responsible manner. By deploying industry-leading technologies in the SARB field, we have been able to increase the field’s production capacity, enhance the safety, sustainability and efficiency of its operations, and consolidate ADNOC’s position as one of the world’s lowest-cost and lowest-carbon energy producers.”

It is noteworthy that the modern technologies applied in the “Sarb” field include tools and solutions developed by “AIQ”, the company specialized in the field of artificial intelligence and headquartered in Abu Dhabi, which provides qualitative solutions for the energy sector.

DrillRep and OptiDrill solutions process data collected from drilling rigs and wells in the field, helping to increase and improve drilling efficiency.

By leveraging daily drilling data reports and rig sensor data, AIQ technologies support drilling operations by providing insights and identifying actions to improve the drilling process.