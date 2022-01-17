Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company said that “at about 10 am yesterday, a fire broke out at the refined products loading station in the Musaffah area of ​​Abu Dhabi, which resulted from the accident that was announced yesterday morning.”

The company added in a statement issued by it: “As soon as the accident occurred, the emergency response teams, the civil defense and the ambulance, in addition to the emergency response team in ADNOC, rushed to the scene of the accident and were able to control and extinguish the fire.”

ADNOC expressed its regret for the death of three workers as a result of the accident and the injury of 6 others with minor to moderate injuries who received the necessary treatment, and specialized teams are currently providing the necessary support to the families of the dead and injured as a result of the accident.

ADNOC’s statement added: “ADNOC extends its sincere condolences to the families and relatives of the deceased, and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured colleagues, and confirms that it is working with the relevant authorities to follow up the investigations to find out and determine the causes of the accident.”