This major discovery comes after the initial discovery in the shallower reservoirs, which was announced last February, which brings the total reserves of both discoveries to about 2.5-3.5 trillion standard cubic feet of gas.

The concession was awarded in 2019 to a consortium led by Italian energy company Eni and including Thai state-owned BTT Exploration and Production, as part of ADNOC’s first competitive bidding round.

For his part, CEO of ADNOC’s Exploration, Development and Production Department, Yasser Saeed Al Mazrouei, stressed that this important discovery highlights the continued success of ADNOC’s program to develop its exploration, development and production business to secure new hydrocarbon resources and create long-term value for the country. UAE.

He added, “We are pleased with Eni and PTT’s desire to explore the potential of deep formations. We look forward to continuing to work and cooperate with all our strategic partners to exploit the huge potential of Abu Dhabi’s hydrocarbon resources in a sustainable way.”

The two discoveries benefited from the important data obtained from the 3D geophysical surveys carried out by ADNOC, which highlights the importance of these surveys in developing and expanding ADNOC’s business and exploiting modern technologies to explore new hydrocarbon resources throughout the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The latest discovery is in addition to what “ADNOC” announced in May 2022 of the discovery of about 100 million barrels of oil in the concession number “3” in Abu Dhabi, which is managed by “Occidental”, and also announced in December 2021 that the discovery of up to one billion barrels was confirmed. barrels of oil equivalent in the Onshore Block 4 concession, operated by INPEX/JODCO.

ADNOC launched the first and second round of Abu Dhabi’s competitive auctions in 2018 and 2019, and on behalf of the Abu Dhabi government, it offered a number of key land and marine areas.

Available data from detailed studies of the petroleum system and geophysical surveys obtained from exploration and evaluation wells indicate that the proposed areas contain large resources estimated at several billion barrels of oil and trillions of cubic feet of natural gas.