The UAE continues to enhance the strength of its human resources qualified to deal with modern technologies and tools to lead various sectors.

ADNOC is at the forefront of national companies that support promising national talents in the energy and technology sectors, which bore fruit today through the graduation of 358 trainees in specialized programs in the energy sector at the graduation ceremony of the 2024 batch of the “ADNOC Technical Academy” programs at the Abu Dhabi Energy Center.

The programme includes practical and theoretical training stages in both the academy and ADNOC’s fields, applying the latest advanced technology solutions in its courses to ensure that graduates are able to make the most of these advanced technologies in their professional careers, which enhances their experience and knowledge in technological applications, and contributes to introducing them to future opportunities available to benefit from solutions based on artificial intelligence technology.

The graduation of a new batch from the ADNOC Technical Academy today adds a strong building block to the journey of empowering young national cadres in the energy sector. Since its establishment, the ADNOC Technical Academy has succeeded in graduating more than 6,000 Emirati trainees, making it an effective contributor to supporting the energy sector in the country.

ADNOC Technical Academy graduates 358 Emiratis in the energy sector Report: Youssef Al-Arabi

