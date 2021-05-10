Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) made a financial donation to support the UAE’s “Red Crescent” Ramadan programs within the country this year, represented by the Al-Mir Ramadan project and the fasting breakfast, which this year included the distribution of food parcels to needy families and workers, instead of setting up Ramadan tents because Current health conditions. ADNOC also allocated part of its donation to support the Al-Ghadeer UAE Crafts Foundation, affiliated with the Authority. The company, in coordination with the “Red Crescent”, distributed 1000 boxes of Ramadan mir to needy families, and 25 thousand breakfast meals for the first defense line and the mutfifin in ten locations nationwide. ADNOC is considered one of the Red Crescent’s strategic partners and permanent supporters of its humanitarian programs and development projects locally and abroad. ADNOC has a partnership agreement with the Authority, according to which it sponsors the campaigns organized by the Red Crescent to mobilize support for its various initiatives, programs and activities, and to develop a strategy Joint work for more humanitarian and community cooperation between them.

Hammoud Abdullah Al-Junaibi, Deputy Secretary General for Marketing and Resource Development at the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, affirmed that ADNOC plays a vital role in supporting the national economy and boosting production in the country. Promoting the country’s humanitarian and development path, through its continuous support for humanitarian and volunteer associations and organizations in the country, and its sponsorship of its activities and programs, especially the Emirates Red Crescent, which has strong support from ADNOC to achieve its humanitarian goals and objectives. Al-Junaibi said that ADNOC has always supported us in sponsoring and supporting the Ramadan campaign and other seasonal and emergency campaigns, and this year the company has strengthened its support in relation to the emergency conditions resulting from the “Covid-19” pandemic, in appreciation of the health, economic and social burdens and repercussions that the “pandemic” has left on the lives of many. One of the segments that our National Authority targets during the holy month of Ramadan, and thanks to this strong support, the Commission was able to expand its programs and achieve a greater spread among those targeted inside and outside the country.

Al-Junaibi expressed the Authority’s thanks and appreciation to ADNOC for its qualitative and continuous initiatives to reduce human suffering and improve human development areas. The Red Crescent Authority and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) have signed a joint cooperation agreement in which ADNOC supports the efforts and activities of the Red Crescent Humanitarian, Voluntary and Charitable Authority. The agreement also works to develop humanitarian partnerships between the Red Crescent, national institutions, organizations and local companies, and extend a hand. Help and aid for the needy inside and outside the country.