Abu Dhabi (Al-Ittihad) announced Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) Today, in a statement, about the signing and completion of a real estate investment partnership agreement with the Abu Dhabi Retirement Fund.

The deal represents the Abu Dhabi Pension Fund’s third partnership in energy infrastructure and real estate assets and its largest single deal with ADNOC to date.

This partnership with the Abu Dhabi Pension Fund follows ADNOC’s conclusion in September 2020 a long-term investment agreement with a consortium that includes a number of investment institutions led by Apollo Global Management «Apollo» One of the world’s largest alternative investment management companies, listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: APO), to invest in a segment of ADNOC’s real estate portfolio worth 20 billion dirhams ($ 5.5 billion).

Smart partnerships

His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and CEO of ADNOC and its Group of Companies, said: “We are pleased to sign a new partnership agreement with the Abu Dhabi Pension Fund, as the fund is a reliable investor for citizens’ long-term savings. This step is in line with the wise leadership’s directives to seek smart and quality partnerships that maximize the value of our diverse assets. This deal confirms ADNOC’s ability to enhance and increase the value of its real estate assets and unique energy infrastructure, while at the same time creating attractive opportunities for sustainable economic development in the UAE.

His Excellency added: “The strategic partnership that we entered into with (Apollo) last year enabled ADNOC to obtain cash from real estate assets not linked to its core business, to re-invest it in supporting and financing projects and strategic growth initiatives in its main business in the field of oil and gas. Through the innovative structure of this partnership, ADNOC ensures that it retains control and ownership of its real estate assets to support its financial performance and enhance its monetary flexibility. ”

31% of the fund’s share

Under the agreement, in exchange for 3.3 billion dirhams ($ 900 million), the Abu Dhabi Pension Fund will acquire a 31% stake in the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Energy Company, in which ADNOC owns a 69% stake, which was created to own ADNOC’s 51% stake in Abu Dhabi Real Estate Leasing Holding Company Ltd. ADPLHC).

The Abu Dhabi Real Estate Leasing Holding Company Limited (ADPLHC) was established to benefit from the rental returns for a specified group of ADNOC real estate assets, under a lease agreement for a maximum period of 24 years. Abu Dhabi Real Estate Leasing Holding Ltd. owns long-term lease stakes in a large portfolio of ADNOC’s various real estate assets in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

After completing the deal, Apollo and its subsidiaries will retain a 49% stake in Abu Dhabi Real Estate Leasing Holding Company Ltd. (ADPLHC).

ADNOC retains full ownership and control over the specified group of real estate assets and its community infrastructure assets, and the right to control and manage operations, operation and maintenance.

This new partnership offers the Abu Dhabi Retirement Fund a new opportunity to invest in premium real estate assets with low-risk returns, and to achieve stable, long-term cash flows. The real estate asset portfolio is expected to achieve strong occupancy and rental rates.

Diverse portfolios

For his part, His Excellency Jassim Bouabba, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Pension Fund, affirmed that the conclusion of this agreement comes within the framework of continuing fruitful cooperation with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and a continuation of the Fund’s efforts to build strong and diversified investment partnerships locally and internationally.

He said: We are happy to expand our partnership with ADNOC, as it is one of the most important national companies that contribute to advancing economic growth in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, especially as the new agreement is in line with the fund’s investment strategy aimed at investing in diversified, high-quality portfolios to achieve the maximum possible value. ».

Global money markets

Since announcing the expansion of its strategic partnerships and joint investments program in 2017, ADNOC entered the global financial markets for the first time by issuing $ 3 billion in bonds backed by the assets of the Abu Dhabi Crude Oil Pipeline, ADCOP, and successfully executed a public offering on a portion of the shares of ADNOC Distribution. »In the first listing of a subsidiary of ADNOC, it also concluded several strategic commercial partnerships through its companies in the fields of drilling, refining, fertilizers, and trading in commodities, products, derivatives and others. ADNOC recently completed a strategic partnership with a number of sovereign wealth funds and the world’s leading investment institutions to invest in infrastructure assets for oil and gas transmission and distribution pipelines.

The agreement, signed today, comes within the framework of ADNOC’s successful program to implement joint investments in infrastructure and real estate assets and its continuous efforts to implement its strategy to create and increase value. The excellence and quality of ADNOC Real Estate’s assets have contributed to strengthening its position and pivotal role as a catalyst for responsible and sustainable investment and value creation for the UAE and Abu Dhabi.