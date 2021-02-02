Mustafa Al Deeb (Abu Dhabi)

The Abu Dhabi Sailing and Yachting Club announced the establishment of the ADNOC Sailing Race – class 22 feet – on the Capital Corniche next Saturday, and the club named Petroc Abu Dhabi National Company “ADNOC” for the second round race in the 22-foot class. Being a major partner in the various events organized by the club, and it is considered one of the national institutions that support the authentic marine heritage, and it always works to preserve it and its originality in the hearts of young people, through partnership with the Abu Dhabi Sailing and Yachting Club.

It is scheduled to close the registration door for those wishing to participate next Thursday noon, provided that all precautionary measures are followed to limit the spread of the Corona virus, most notably the conducting of epidemic detection checks, as well as following safe distances during the race so that the distance between each loader is not less than twenty Meters.

The race is held for a distance of 7 nautical miles, and starts from Lulu Island to the breakwater, where the winners are crowned. The 22-foot class is one of the most important categories of sailing bearings races, especially as it is the basis on which the sailor stands at the beginning of his journey to start participating in other races of the 43 classes. ahead

And 60 feet.

For his part, Ahmed Thani Murshid Al Rumaithi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Sailing and Yachting Club, thanked ADNOC for its successful partnership with the club, stressing that ADNOC is a major partner and actor of the various races and championships organized by the «Abu Dhabi Sail» and said: Petroc Abu Dhabi strikes Patriotism is always an example and a role model in sponsoring sporting events and events, especially heritage ones, with the aim of preserving the heritage of parents and grandparents.