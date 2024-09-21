Amr Obaid (Cairo)

Among the most expensive and famous leagues in the Asian continent, according to marketing value, the four ADNOC Professional League teams succeeded in coming out with the highest success rate during the first round of the Champions League, Elite and Asia 2, as the Emirati teams won 3 matches, compared to a draw in one match, so that “our league” topped the scene in leagues with a success rate of 83.3%, after our clubs collected 10 points from 4 matches, as Al Ain tied with Al Sadd of Qatar, and Al Wasl won over Pakhtakor of Uzbekistan in the Elite Champions League, while Sharjah and Shabab Al Ahli achieved two victories in the Asian Champions League 2, at the expense of each of Istiklol of Tajikistan and Al Hussein of Jordan, respectively.

The Saudi League tied with “our league” in the same harvest, as the Saudi teams achieved 3 victories and also tied in both tournaments, so the league with the highest marketing value in Asia, 1.22 billion euros, also harvested 10 points with a success rate of 83.3%, with Al-Ahly and Al-Hilal winning, and Al-Nasr tying in the “Elite”, in addition to Al-Taawoun’s victory in “Asia 2”.

As for the Qatari league teams, which have the third highest marketing value in Asia, they achieved the lowest success rate among the “big boys”, settling for only 8.3%, as the Qatari teams got a single point, from Al Sadd’s draw with the “Emirati leader” in the Elite Championship, which witnessed the defeats of Al Rayyan and Al Gharafa, compared to a third loss for Al Wakrah in the second Asian Championship.

While the representatives of the Japanese and Chinese leagues tied in their collection of 7 points, during that first round in the two tournaments, to achieve a success rate of 58.3% in that round, as the Japanese teams achieved two wins, one in the elite and the second in Asia 2, compared to a draw and a defeat in the first tournament, and the defeat was “very harsh” after Yokohama F. Marinos, the runner-up of “Al-Zaeem” in the previous Champions League, fell to the Korean Guangzhou with a score of 3-7, while the Chinese clubs achieved two wins in the “elite” and a draw, and received the only defeat in “Asia 2”.

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors of Korea joined their compatriot Gwangju in the list of the biggest wins of the first round, after the former won in “Asia 2” 6-0 over the Philippines’ Dynamik. Pohang Steelers and Ulsan Hyundai had lost their matches in “Elite”, so the South Korean champions collected 6 points, with a success rate of 50%, which is the same harvest of the Iranian league teams, with Esteghlal Tehran winning and Persepolis losing in “Elite”, as happened in “Asia 2”, with Tractor Tabriz winning and Sepahan losing.