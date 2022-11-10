Mutasem Abdullah (Dubai)

The “ADNOC Professional League” launches the “World Cup Holiday” badge, with the chimes of the “tenth and final round”, before the expected and longest stop of the exciting competition train until December 19, the start date of “round 11”, in conjunction with the 2022 World Cup in Qatar from 20 This November to December 18.

Our league celebrates in the “Disengagement Round” the trio competing for the top spot, Sharjah, Al Wahda, and Shabab Al Ahly, respectively, with 19 points each, by surpassing the “second centenary” barrier for the league’s total goals, which totaled 183 goals, in 63 matches with At the end of the last round, I scored 2.9 goals per game.

The “tenth round” is full of exciting confrontations and expected summits, as the “old derby” confrontation between Al-Ahly youth and its guest Al-Nasr will launch “Badara” at the beginning of the first day of the “Friday” round, which also witnesses the two matches of Khorfakkan with Al Dhafra, and the Al Jazeera and Al Wahda summit in the “Capital Derby”, The tour will be completed on Saturday evening with four matches between Ajman and Al Ittihad Kalba, Bani Yas with Al Wasl, Dibba with Al Bataeh, and Sharjah with Al Ain in the “Final Clasico”.

Rashid Stadium will host the “Al-Fursan Castle”, facing Al-Ahly’s youth and its guest Al-Nasr in the “old derby”, where the circumstances of the two sides of the meeting vary between the preference of the third “Knights” with 19 points, and the desire to continue to compete for the “top” and the ambition of the “brigadier” owner 12th place with six points, and seeking to overcome the “stumble” of the past rounds, in the first appearance of his new Croatian coach, Goran Tomic, who pledged to return the “blue” to the position it deserves.

The big points difference between the two sides of the “derby” will not cancel the importance and strength of the expected confrontation, as the “knights” who have the “highest word” tend to have the advantage, by winning 14 previous matches in the “derby”, compared to 4 for “the Brigadier”, while the tie was settled 8. Matches, on the other hand, “blue” supporters hope to evoke the spirit of “the last victory” in the “derby” match in the second round of last season at “Al Fursan” stadium 2-1, in which “the Brigadier” ended the series of not winning the “derby” for 12 matches. Straight.

At Saqr bin Muhammad Al Qasimi Stadium in Khorfakkan, the ambitions of the “Nours” ranked 11th with 8 points, to fly to the “warm centers”, collide with the desire of its guest Al Dhafra “penultimate” with 4 points, to get out of the “bottleneck”, and counts “Al-Faris” for his relative advantage against Khorfakkan, by winning 3 matches, compared to two matches for the latter, and a draw in one match.

At the end of the first day of the tenth round, attention is directed to facing the “Capital Derby”, which brings together Al Jazeera with its guest Al Wahda at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, and ignites the “two-point difference” between the fifth “Pride of Abu Dhabi” with 17 points, and his guest “Al Annabi”, the current runner-up for the arrangement and the competitor. At the forefront is the atmosphere of the “flaming meeting”.

The “Abu Dhabi poles” are chasing the tenth victory in the “Disengagement” match, after the two teams tied with 9 victories each in the past 26 matches in the “Professional League”, while the result of the tie was decided in 8 other matches.

The fans of “Pride of Abu Dhabi” are counting on the remarkable brilliance of the national striker Ali Mabkhout, after he contributed to 11 goals for his team, by scoring 9 “runner-up scorers”, in return for making two more goals, while the “Al Annabi” fans are waiting for the “golden head” of Brazilian striker Joao. Pedro is ranked third in the scorers list with 7 goals, including 5 with a header, and one assist.

Friday matches

Shabab Al-Ahly – Al-Nasr 16:45

Khorfakkan – Al Dhafra 16:45

Al Jazeera – Al Wahda 19:30

Saturday matches

Ajman – Kalba Union 16:45

Baniyas – Al Wasl 16:45

Dibba – Al Bataeh 19:30

Sharjah – Al Ain 19:30

“Lean 7” chases “The Brigadier General”

Al-Nasr enters the upcoming “Derby” match against its neighbor Shabab Al-Ahly, without a victory in 7 games in a row, since the last victory against Ajman 2-0 in the “second round”, and “Al-Ameed” has never failed to win in 8 consecutive matches. in the Professional League.

“Golden Head” threatens the island

The discrepancy is clear in the mechanism of scoring goals between Al-Jazira and Al-Wahda before tonight’s match in the “Capital Derby”, while “Al-Annabi” tops the list of “vertical goals” in the league with 8 goals, the “Pride of Abu Dhabi” record is devoid of vertical goals, and Al-Jazira’s record 48 goals against Al Wahda compared to 44 goals for the latter in previous meetings.

“Ending the Clashes” is the slogan of Khor Fakkan and Al Dhafra

Khorfakkan and Al Dhafra are equal before their match tonight, with 10 goals for each team in the other’s goal in the past six matches in the “Professional League”, and tonight’s match will be an opportunity to “disengage” the scoring between the two teams.