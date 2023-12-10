Moatasem Abdullah (Dubai)

The “tenth round” of the “ADNOC Professional League”, on which the curtain came down on Saturday, witnessed various celebrations for the first time, led by Khorfakkan striker Mohamed Awadallah’s celebration of the first goal of a Sudanese player in the “Professional League”, since the first edition of the 2008-2009 season, when He scored the third goal for his team against its guest, Al-Nasr, 3-1, at Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Stadium in Khor Fakkan. This was the first match in which Serbian Nebosha Jovovic, the “Eagles” coach, won the league in his third appearance with the team.

The “duo” Abdul Rahman Al-Amiri, Al-Jazira’s goalkeeper, and Iranian Mehdi Qaidi, the Ittihad Kalba playmaker, received the first red card in their journey in the league, after the former was expelled with a direct red card in the 21st minute of his team’s match against its guest Ajman 1-5, while Qaidi, who is playing in his second season locally, received A direct red card, before the end of the first half of his team’s match against its guest Al Ain 2-2.

The match between Shabab Al-Ahly and its guest, the Emirates, which the former won by winning 7-0, witnessed the “Knights” scoring the fastest hat-trick in its career in the “Pro League” within the first quarter of an hour thanks to the goals of the “duo” Guilherme in the 1st and 13th minutes, and Yuri in the 6th minute.

Moroccan Sufyan Rahimi, who scored the equalizer for Al Ain against its host Ittihad Kalba 2-2, celebrated the first goal from a direct free kick for Al-Zaeem in the league, during the current season 2022-2023, while Brazilian Caio Lucas, the Sharjah player who is playing in his eighth season, celebrated in our stadiums. By scoring for the first time against Hatta, when he opened the scoring with a penalty kick in the 19th minute of the match, which ended with “The King” winning 4-1.

