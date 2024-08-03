Amr Obaid (Cairo)

With lists of 80 players, the “golden square” teams are engaged in the decisive struggle to win 3 medals in the “Paris 2024” Olympics. The names of the clubs and leagues that these stars represent in this “elimination battle” stand out, with the ADNOC Professional League at the top of the list, despite its appearance in the “big 4” list with only one seat, represented by Moroccan Soufiane Rahimi, the star of Al Ain of the Emirates, because Rahimi alone holds the top spot on the scorers list, with 5 goals, and he seems very close to winning this title, which places him with “our league” on the list of “most prominent presence” two steps before the end of the Olympic football competitions.

In a “rare” appearance, the Saudi league also has a seat in the lists of the “golden square” parties, which goes back to the Moroccan national team goalkeeper, Munir Al-Mohammadi, who entered the Olympic list representing the Saudi Al-Wehda club, before announcing his transfer to the ranks of the Moroccan Renaissance Berkane early last July. He is one of the “trio” who joined the Moroccan Olympic team “over the age.”

On the other hand, the French league clubs are currently leading the scene at the end of the football competitions in the Olympics, as there are 21 players representing French clubs in the ranks of the 4 teams, including 20 players in the first division “Ligue 1”, and of course most of them appear in the list of “little roosters” with 14 players, compared to 6 in the ranks of the Moroccan national team, most notably the great Paris Saint-Germain star, Achraf Hakimi, one of the “over-age” players as well, and the substitute French goalkeeper Abid Nkampdio plays for the Paris team in the second division.

Spanish clubs also appear in similar abundance, with a total of 21 players, including 20 in La Liga, and 18 of them are active in the youth ranks of La Roja, of course, compared to two Moroccan players, the “duo” Abdessamad Ezzalzouli and Ilyas Akhomach, and one player in the French national team, and with 16 players, all appearing with the Egyptian national team, the local league in Egypt comes in third place in the list of the most represented in this stage of the tournament, and the English league is equal to its German and Moroccan counterparts in providing 4 players from each league to those national teams, compared to 3 from Belgian clubs and 2 from Italian.

Finally, the Egyptian club Zamalek has 4 players in the ranks of the “Pharaohs’ Juniors”, which is the largest number of players from one club in the ranks of the 4 national teams, including Ahmed Sayed “Zizo”, one of the “over-age” players with the Egyptian national team, followed by his compatriot, Al-Ahly, which provided 3 players, equal to the French clubs, Lyon, Stade Rennais and Monaco, the latter of which has two players with the French national team and one player in the ranks of Morocco, and 15 other clubs are equal in supplying the national teams with two players from each club, most notably Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, in addition to the Egyptian Pyramids, which has the player Ibrahim Adel, the “Pharaohs’ savior”, and the second top scorer in the tournament with 3 goals, equal to Fermin Lopez, the star of “Barça”.