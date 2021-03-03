Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad) His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, MD and CEO of ADNOC and its group of companies, confirmed that low carbon oil will play a major role in the transformation of the energy sector.

This came during his participation in a virtual dialogue session within the activities of the «Seera» Energy Week on the trends of the oil and gas sector and the transformation in the energy sector, in which Vicky Hollub, CEO of Oxy, participated.

His Excellency said during the dialogue: “The UAE has important advantages that enable it to produce low-carbon oil and gas, and we have two important advantages in this field, the first is our wise leadership that puts environmental protection among its priorities, and the second is a natural advantage that made the extraction of our oil and gas resources the lowest in the world. In terms of carbon emissions ».

Transition in the energy sector

His Excellency explained that the UAE began preparing for the transformation of the energy sector 15 years ago, saying: “The UAE considers the transformation in the energy sector as an opportunity to diversify and develop the economy. During my work at Masdar, I was involved in developing investments in renewable energy sources in the UAE. Today, the country has three of the largest and least expensive solar energy projects in the world, in addition to large renewable energy projects in thirty countries around the world.

He added, “The world will remain dependent on oil and gas for many decades to come, so our mission is in ADNOC It is to work on responsible production of oil and gas. ”

Reducing carbon emissions

His Excellency indicated that ADNOC is working on implementing its growth plans with a commitment to reduce carbon emissions by an additional 25% over the next ten years, adding that the company is exploring opportunities and potentials in new fuels, such as hydrogen, which has shown great and promising potential as a carbon-free fuel. It can be produced on a large scale as part of ADNOC’s existing hydrocarbon value chain.

He said, “ADNOC continues to work on business opportunities that will enhance the UAE’s leading position in the energy sector through a diversified and integrated mix of energy sources.”

The UAE’s efforts in global climate action

In response to the moderator’s question, economist Dr. Daniel Juergen, Pulitzer Prize winner and vice president of IHS Market, on climate change, His Excellency affirmed that the UAE continues its pioneering role in the region to enhance global climate action efforts and push this direction as the country. The first in the region to sign the Paris Agreement on climate change.

His Excellency reviewed the importance of carbon dioxide capture, use and storage technology in addressing the phenomenon of climate change, noting that ADNOC anticipated the great change that this technology could make in the energy sector four years ago when it built the first and largest industrial facility dedicated to this purpose in the region.

Carbon emissions

He said, “It is not possible to achieve global goals on climate change without expanding the technology of capturing, reusing and storing carbon dioxide, not only in the oil and gas sector, but also in various sectors.” Therefore, I see an important role for this technology in sectors that need large energy sources and have difficulty eliminating carbon emissions, such as heavy industries and chemicals. ADNOC is ready to cooperate with partners inside and outside the oil and gas sector to expand the scope and adoption Carbon Capture Technology».

ADNOC currently has the capacity to capture 800,000 tons of carbon dioxide thanks to its Al Reyadah facility in Abu Dhabi, and has plans to expand dramatically in the coming years, reaching 5 million tons of carbon dioxide capture annually by 2030.

Economic outlook

His Excellency reviewed his view on the economic outlook, expressing optimism and clarifying the double positive impact of the vaccination program against Covid-19 virus And economic stimulus programs implemented by governments around the world.

“Now, with the start of availability of the vaccine in various parts of the world, the situation in 2021 looks more positive,” he said. Here in the UAE, we are implementing a successful vaccination program against the Covid-19 virus, as we have come close to vaccinating 50% of the country’s population through more than six million vaccine doses, which is the second highest rate in the world.

Vaccines are a factor in the economic recovery

His Excellency added: “Vaccines represent one of the factors for economic recovery, while the other factor is the return of the wheel of economic activity to rotation. As part of the response efforts to this pandemic, governments around the world continue to provide unprecedented packages of incentives, and more are expected. The important thing here is to remain alert to the risks of economic inflation. ”

Commenting on the economic recovery, His Excellency continued: “At the global level, China, which is considered one of the main forces of the global economy, is now at the forefront of economic recovery efforts in the world based on GDP data, which indicate strong growth rates. We also expect that the economy of the United States of America, which is a major player in the global economy, will return to achieving growth in GDP at levels similar to what they were before the spread of the pandemic, by the end of this year, and that this growth will continue in 2022.

A recovery in oil demand

His Excellency indicated that these developments mean a strong recovery in oil demand compared to the lowest levels of demand during the pandemic, in which the world consumed 75 million barrels per day. He said, “Given the current average oil consumption, which is 95 million barrels per day, global demand for oil is expected to rise to a higher level than it was before Covid-19 at the end of this year.”

His Excellency stressed the need to focus in the oil and gas sector on what can be controlled, which is to reduce costs, indicating that ADNOC applied this vision during the qualitative shift it had made.

His Excellency said: “This approach was one of the main pillars of the paradigm shift that ADNOC has implemented over the past five years thanks to the vision, directives and support of the wise leadership, as we focused during this period on improving performance, enhancing flexibility and competitiveness, and raising operational efficiency in the various fields and stages of our operations. At ADNOC, we are convinced that advanced technology is a key enabler of increasing efficiency. For example, by developing the operations of ADNOC Drilling, which is the largest drilling company in the region, we were able to raise efficiency by more than 35%, which contributed to reducing many costs. ”

Raise the efficiency of capital recruitment

His Excellency added: “Focus continued ADNOC To raise the efficiency of capital recruitment by strengthening the proactive management of our portfolio of assets and resources, while continuing to attract foreign direct investments, benefiting from the reliable and stable business system in the UAE, ”explaining that:“ Ensuring the ability to compete in the current business environment requires maintaining a low cost. Production. Therefore, our focus continues on the means and methods that enable us to strengthen our position among the least expensive companies in the production of crude oil in the world ».

It is noteworthy that the Seera Energy Week, which will be held hypothetically from 1-5 March 2021, brings together a group of thought leaders and decision-makers in the fields of energy, technology, business, government and finance to exchange views and views on many current issues in the field of energy and formulate a future vision for them.