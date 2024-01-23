Sultan Al Ali (Dubai)

At the end of the second round of the 2023 Asian Cup in Qatar, we find that the picture is still unclear at the level of the qualifiers, especially in third place and runner-up. The matches witnessed the scoring of 56 goals, with an average of 2.33 goals per match.

It is considered the strongest attacking line in the Jordanian national team, as it scored 6 goals during two matches against Malaysia and South Korea, followed by Iran, Japan, and South Korea each with 5 goals.

If we look at the goals from another aspect, which is the leagues to which the scorers belong, the list will be topped by the UAE ADNOC Professional League and the French League, where the players of each league have scored 7 goals in the competition so far, which is equivalent to 25% of the goals. As for the ADNOC League, we find Sultan Adel (two goals), Zayed Sultan and Yahya Al-Ghassani scored 4 goals for the UAE national team, while Mehdi Qaidi scored two goals for the Iranian national team, and Ali Madan scored a decisive goal for Bahrain. Ittihad Kalba is the most present with 4 goals through Sultan Adel and Mahdi Qaidi.

As for the French League, 4 different players scored from it, as Lee Kang (Paris) came with two goals with South Korea, as well as the Japanese Minamino (Monaco) with two goals, in addition to Musa Al-Taamari (Montpellier) with the Jordanian national team, while Keito Nakamura “ Reims scored one goal for Japan.

Among the leagues whose players scored goals are the Qatari and Thai leagues with 5 goals, then the Iraqi and Saudi leagues, whose players scored 4 goals in the competition, and Ayman Hussein (Iraq) and Akram Afif (Qatar) are still the top scorers in the tournament with 3 goals for each player.

The highest scoring leagues in the Asian Cup by the end of the second round:

UAE League: 7 goals

French League: 7 goals

Qatari League: 5 goals

Thai League: 5 goals

Iraqi League: 4 goals

Saudi League: 4 goals

#ADNOC #League #Ambassadors.. #Asias #Top #Scorers