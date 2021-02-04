Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad) launched Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) Today, an environmental initiative to educate and educate children about the importance of mangroves and their role in preserving environmental diversity and protecting natural systems, under the slogan “The Amazing Mangroves”. The initiative, which was launched under the auspices of ADNOC Marine, one of the ADNOC Group companies, and in cooperation with the local “Blue” organization to preserve the marine environment, reflects the company’s firm commitment to achieving sustainability and protecting the environmental and natural systems in the country.

The initiative targets hundreds of students from grades eight to twelve in 20 schools in the Al Dhafra region in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, through activities and activities in Arabic and English, to educate students about the role of mangroves in preserving the environment, in addition to practical exercises on methods of planting mangrove seedlings.

environment protection

Ahmed Saqr Al Suwaidi, CEO of ADNOC Maritime, said in a statement: “This year marks the fiftieth anniversary of the founding of the UAE and ADNOC Company, and our cooperation with the Blue Organization to launch this initiative that aims to educate future generations of the importance of preserving the environment is our firm commitment to protecting the environment and achieving Sustainability and the preservation of environmental and natural systems in all the societies in which we operate. Our sponsorship of the ‘The Amazing Mangroves’ initiative also reflects our keenness and focus on educating the next generation of the importance of mangroves and their pivotal role in protecting the ecosystems in the UAE. Coastal areas are an important part of our natural heritage, and we are committed to protecting and preserving them in accordance with the vision of the founding father, the late God Almighty, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul. ”

The amazing mangrove initiative is part of ADNOC’s programs and initiatives in the area of ​​social responsibility that aim to create a positive impact on society. ADNOC is committed to supporting programs that aim to nurture the next generation of environmental champions and contribute to educating Emirati youth about sustainability, environmental protection and the importance of biodiversity.

Massive campaigns

Natalie Banks, founder of Azraq, said: “Over the past two years, Azraq has organized large campaigns to plant mangroves in the emirate of Ajman, due to the role of these trees in protecting the environment, enhancing environmental diversity in waterways and their enormous ability to absorb carbon dioxide from the surrounding air. We are very pleased to expand our efforts to include the Emirate of Abu Dhabi through the sponsorship provided by ADNOC for this initiative, which aims to educate school students in the Al Dhafra region of the benefits of the mangrove tree. ”

Mangrove forests, which extend over 4,000 hectares, are the largest of their kind in the Arabian Gulf region and an important part of the coastal ecosystem of the UAE. Mangroves are an important refuge for thousands of marine organisms, and they work to purify the surrounding air of greenhouse gases, especially since their ability to absorb carbon dioxide exceeds the capacity of rainforest trees four times.

16 thousand students

ADNOC’s initiatives in the area of ​​social responsibility include the STEM program, which benefits more than 16,000 students in 81 schools and 5 universities in the UAE. ADNOC, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management Partnership, also organized the “Yas in Schools” program, which aims to contribute to accelerating the pace of science, technology, engineering and mathematics education in Abu Dhabi. In addition, ADNOC, in cooperation with “Fund Al Watan”, launched the “Emirati Coder” initiative, which aims to develop and refine students’ skills in computer programming and provide them with software design skills.

ADNOC is cooperating with the Japan Petroleum Development Company Ltd. (JODCO) and the Kumon Education Institute to implement the world-leading Kumon educational program for teaching mathematics in all schools in Abu Dhabi and the Al Dhafra region. ADNOC also signed a partnership agreement with the “Ask / Emfor Trading” and “Lego Education” organizations to establish LEGO Innovation Labs, to provide practical, innovative and high-quality educational programs across all ADNOC schools.

Other ADNOC educational initiatives include the “ADNOC-Bloomberg Education Initiative” in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and Bloomberg LP, which aims to install 200 platforms known as “Bloomberg Terminal” in a number of leading universities in the UAE to train and develop the skills of Emirati students and develop their capabilities. In analyzing financial statements and trading.