The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said that it intends, today, to launch a new free platform for science, engineering and technology education in the country and the region, under the name “ADNOC Steam”. She indicated to Emirates Today that “the new platform allows students to register, access educational content and challenges, and will provide them with a mechanism to track progress, collect points and obtain certificates, as well as prepare them to follow educational paths that will prepare them for future industries. The platform is another step after the success of ADNOC’s STEM educational programs and STEM @ HOME programs in the region.

She emphasized that “(the platform) comes within the societal role that (ADNOC) plays in several areas, foremost of which is providing students in the Emirates with an opportunity for high-quality education that serves the country’s orientation, and targets students from the age group between 7 and 18 years old.” Stakeholders at all levels are seeking to remove barriers to science, technology, engineering and mathematics education in the wake of the emerging coronavirus crisis. “The success we have witnessed has driven us to create an integrated learning management system and create a single space to display ADNOC STEM education and related community engagement activities to support traditional classroom programs with the aim of providing students with a thoughtful education anytime, anywhere,” she added.

On how to register and join the platform, the company said: “The ADNOC STEM educational platform will be launched today and after that, parents can register through the link (www.adnocstem.ae), or send an email to [email protected]”

She indicated: “The platform will provide 24/7 access to STEM activities and challenges rich in both Arabic and English. This platform will contribute to reaching the largest number of beneficiaries across the Emirates. The platform will also provide ADNOC with the opportunity to invite different partners to collaborate with it on initiatives. Science, technology, engineering and mathematics, and our partners will use our platform as a way to expand the circle of beneficiaries. ”





