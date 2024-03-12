ADNOC today announced the issuance of a “limited notice” to a joint consortium led by Technip Energies and including JGC Corporation and National Petroleum Construction to carry out initial engineering, procurement and construction work at the low-emissions liquefied natural gas project site. Located in Ruwais Industrial City in Abu Dhabi.

With a Final Investment Decision due later this year, the Ruwais LNG project is planned to be the first LNG export facility in the MENA region to be powered by clean energy, making it one of the lowest-cost LNG projects in the region. Carbon intensity in the world.

Fatima Al Nuaimi, Executive Vice President of Gas Processing, Refining and Petrochemicals at ADNOC, said: The Ruwais natural gas project will consolidate ADNOC’s position as a reliable global supplier of natural gas and enhance its pivotal role and contribution to achieving global energy security, noting that the project will contribute significantly to Supporting the economy of the Al Dhafra region by strengthening the local industrial system, attracting more investments, and establishing a vital gateway for energy trade in the Ruwais Industrial City.

Upon completion, the project will consist of two natural gas liquefaction lines, each with a production capacity of 4.8 million tons per year and a total capacity of 9.6 million tons per year.

The project contributes to raising ADNOC's targeted production capacity of liquefied natural gas to more than double the current production of 6 million metric tons annually, reaching approximately 15 million metric tons annually.

It is noteworthy that natural gas plays a pivotal role as a transitional fuel, and the Ruwais low-emission liquefied natural gas project confirms ADNOC’s continued commitment to reducing emissions and achieving sustainability and innovation.